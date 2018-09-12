Miss Ruwa on cards

MS Africa Continental finalist Tapuwanashe Allin Manyange has organised a charity beauty pageant titled Miss Ruwa 2018 to raise funds for the less-privileged members of her Ruwa community.

BY ANESU MUSHAWATU

The pageant, which has already selected 15 girls to compete, will be held at Winwood College this Saturday.

Manyange told NewsDay Life & Style that the pageant would give the youth a platform to showcase their talent while developing girls’ confidence.

“We are all set for the event, where we will be looking at the passion to help the needy. I noticed that most ladies look down on themselves, and they need someone to make them realise how they can be the best,” she said, adding that the initiative would benefit 14 disabled children in Ruwa.

Miss ZOU 2018 Eustas Gomba, Miss Journalism World Zimbabwe Tumelo Nare, Size 4 Agency director Wilbert Rukato and Fashion Hub 263 director Rumbidzai Chigama will be the judges at the event.

The model recently donated blankets and clothing items to Queen of Peace children’s home in Gweru.

Meanwhile, Manyange is set to leave for Johannesburg on November 22 ahead of the Miss Africa Continental finals set for Johannesburg, South Africa, from November 23 to December 2 this year.

The pageant is an annual event drawing participants from all over the continent and Manyange — who is a single mother — will be vying for the Ms Africa 2018-19 spot under the Ms Category.

Tickets to the pageant are available at Xplora Internet Café for $3 and $5 for the ordinary and VIP and will be available at the venue on the day.