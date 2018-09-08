Let’s move away from tribal politics: MDC Alliance leader

MDC-T leader Nelson Chamisa yesterday chided Bulawayo residents who recently protested against the election of Shona-speaking councillors, saying the country had moved away from the era of tribal politics.

BY OBEY MANAYITI

In an interview, Chamisa said his executive would soon look into the matter critically and confront it head-on.

“The people of Bulawayo voted for the council and when they voted for their councillors they didn’t vote for a tribe, they didn’t vote for a class, race but voted for representatives in council,” he said.

“It is a pity that people want to introduce tribe on account of trying to cure their inadequacies or their incompleteness, but their people have spoken. The people didn’t vote for a tribe, but for representatives who are Zimbabweans, who are residents of Bulawayo to represent them.”

Chamisa added: “This is one ghost that we must be able to exorcise as a nation to say we must deal with all the evils, racism, tribalism and build a national consensus around the national question of who accesses positions of leadership on the basis of merit, but also on the basis of competency without looking on the colour of one tribe, but that of one’s character, integrity and dignity. That is where we must go.”

He said those protesting in this regard represented the past.

“We can’t represent the past where tribalism was used as a card to either pull others down or push others forward. We know there are challenges in Bulawayo, but we are going to confront them head-on because obviously at the end of the day we represent the alternative,” Chamisa said.

He said the alliance was not going to brook any corruption within their councils.

Chamisa said they have told the mayors and the councillors that being in a position of leadership was not a ticket to amass wealth illegally.

“We told them that if you are going to go there, we are not going to have their hands in the cookie jar or people who are going there for themselves. You are not representing your stomach, but your people and residents,” he said.

“The citizens charter is something that we are going to take seriously and you will see that there is going to be zero tolerance to corruption.”

Chamisa also deplored the recurrence of cholera and typhoid in Harare and other parts of the country.