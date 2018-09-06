Kariba town runs dry

KARIBA town, which lies on the shores of the country’s mighty Zambezi River and Kariba Dam, has been without running water for the past two weeks, raising fears of a major disease outbreak.

By Nhau Mangirazi

Town clerk Richard Kamhoti confirmed the development yesterday, saying this had been caused by the breakdown of two submersible pumps in April and July this year.

“To make matters worse, our standby pump capsized due to waves in the lake. Currently, we have experienced a broken trunk line that links Mahombekombe and Nyamhunga, affecting connectivity of our water supply,” he said.

Kamhoti added that due to the terrain, water was not gravitated to residents, where they pump water 24 hours a day.

He added that forex challenges were also affecting the local authority’s capacity to import the required spare parts.

Kamhoti said they looked forward to get government financial support to address the town’s water crisis.

Residents said the water shortages had forced them to resort to unprotected wells.

“Majority of residents are relying on unclean water for laundry, drinking and other daily chores,” a resident, Pasi Kavimbanemoyo, said.