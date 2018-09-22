Herentals declare war on Ngezi

HERENTALS coach Kumbirai Mtiwekuziva has boldly declared that his team will prevail at Baobab Stadium where they face hosts Ngezi Platinum Stars in a Chibuku Super Cup first round tie this afternoon.

BY GARISH PHIRI

Ngezi Platinum Stars have only lost once at their fortress, when they were breached by Castle Lager Premier Soccer League title rivals FC Platinum.

Every other team that visited the Baobab has come out empty handed, but Herentals, one of the teams that have managed to beat Ngezi Platinum this season, believe they can do it again.

The two sides have already met twice in the Castle Lager Premier League with each team winning their home match.

Mtiwekuziva is confident that they will win and proceed to the next round of the cup competition saying the unpredictability of cup competitions gives them optimism.

“The Chibuku Super Cup is a different kind of competition. We are preparing very well for this tournament. It is our first time participating in this cup and we are looking forward to it. We have played Ngezi in the league, they won in the first round and we won the reverse fixture,” he said.

“They are coming in with experience because they have played before in this cup, but we are positive we will proceed because we are preparing very well. We have an equal chance of progressing and we are looking to emulate them as they won this competition. We have drawn some lessons from our previous meetings with them and we hope we can use that to our advantage.”

On the other hand, Tonderai Ndiraya’s side will go all out to win this competition. Having fallen five points off league leaders FC Platinum, they know that one can slip away and will want to make sure they don’t finish the season empty handed.