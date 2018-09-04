ED warned against Zanu PF hardliners

South Africa-based political analyst Philani Zamchiya has warned President Emmerson Mnangagwa to guard against manipulation by Zanu PF hardliners bent on derailing his economic recovery plans.
BY VENERANDA LANGA
Speaking during a post-election discussion organised by Mass Public Opinion Institute in Harare last Thursday, Zamchiya said: “There are contradictions within the ruling party – not everything is rosy, and, therefore, hardliners within Zanu PF must not dictate the way forward if there is to be economic recovery.”
“If they do so, the financial sustainability of Zanu PF will be difficult and demonstrations will derail economic recovery,” he said.
Zamchiya said the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (Zec) cannot be trusted with running the country’s elections as there were many discrepancies that happened during the July 30 elections.
“The integrity of Zec as a post-mortem comes under spotlight because it has become difficult to say, if Mnangagwa won, then by how many votes? Chief Justice Luke Malaba said what was important was to get 50 plus one vote, which means that Zec must be thorough because you need that one vote to win and you might miss it.”
Zamchiya said what baffled him most about the Mnangagwa win was that whenever Zec made an error in their figures, it was always in favour of Mnangagwa.
“If there was an error, why not give another candidate some votes, why always favour one candidate with votes?” he queried.
Meanwhile, a Zimbabwean academic based in Namibia, Admire Mare said there was need for inclusivity in Mnangagwa’s government as any election which promotes the winner takes-all mentality was likely to foster divisions.
“Winners will exclude the losers. The losers will fight tooth and nail to make sure winners do not succeed. In the end, ordinary people suffer. Winners reward each other with perks and patron client benefits. Losers try to sabotage and throw spanners into the works.
“This is a vicious cycle. We need a new Constitution which allows for proportional representation of both losers and winners in Cabinet and other government structures so that we move away from vindictive politics. The root of our vindictive politics stems from the lack of inclusivity,” Mare said.
Erisha
ED cannot do away with ZANU PF hardliners, coz they know how he garnered in elections, he owes them. Thats number 1 challenge, ED has no clean mandate, he never won the elections, he owes his win to the zanu pf hardliners hence he has to make sure they are happy at all cost. He has to deliver for them, the hundred thousands that voted him in are just wasting their time. Even if ED wants to deliver for the betterment of the country, he cant the man akasungwa mbira dzakondo. So people to expect much from ED for now its a waste of time.
Erisha
vincho
Useless analysis,poorly done
WeDenga
This is a fact Erisha.Eish!!!
Anonymous
Anarisisi ipi ipapa – this is rubbish guys
John Ndlovu
Whats yours? Dont just make noise.
Yako ndeipi?
eliasha
hollow contribution by this clueless analysit
lisa
Only the thieves will not accept analysis from the Academic
that was a good analysis. tongai tiwone
Changamire Dombo
Haiwawo sour grapes from Newsday ED is the President whether you write all negatives or what the train has moved.
Anonymous
What sour grapes facts are stubborn a week after stealing/rigging the election things are not well in the country shortage of drugs, companies closing cement shortages and prices on an upward trend. shame on you pfeerorists.
Kufandada
I like the suggestion by Mare.Why did the parties miss this.We need proportional representation even with cabinet positions.The country moves forward that way.
Your Name (required):Special Black
Gentlemen MDCA was beaten clean no wonder those thugs who burnt property in Hre wanted to attack ZEC command centre so that they say no results election rerun, culculating that with two on the race MDCA would swallow most opposition parties and win or go to GNU. Dont talk of rigging you Mentally Dranged Chickens and Aliens (MDCA) dont call us pfeeerorists or EDiot so that we leave this new name of your party.
pfee
Cement now $23 imi muchingoita nharo
The man
Special black tell me how is 2.1 million against 2.5million being beaten clean?