Chivaviro clocks over 20K votes

AWARD-winning gospel artiste Togarepi Chivaviro at the weekend set a new record in his career after two of his songs clocked over 20 000 votes within a week on the Coca Cola Top 20 that is aired by local station, Radio Zimbabwe.

BY LIFE & STYLE REPORTER

The songs Matishamisa and Hande Tinovaka — off his latest album Matishamisa Jireh —got 24 120 and 21 741 votes, respectively.

Chivaviro has joined another gospel musician Blessing Shumba who has also gotten more than 20 000 votes on the same programme.

The South Africa-based musician said the record was a milestone in his 20-year music career.

“We want to thank our fans who continue to support us in their numbers. Surely, this is another milestone for us, which might make part of the Zimbabwean music history. We don’t make music for competition, but for ministry,” he said.

“But when fans express their confidence in your product via votes, then we give glory to God for such fans. It also sets a great tone for our 20-year music anniversary celebrations to be held in my home country at the end of this month.”

The musician, famed for the song Ebenezer-Tiri Munyasha, is already in the country ahead of his 20th anniversary celebrations to be held on September 29 in Harare.

The event, meant to celebrate Chivaviro’s two decades in the music industry, will be graced by both upcoming and established artistes.

“I will be sharing the stage with my colleagues who I collaborated with, that is Noel Zembe, (Machanic) Manyeruke, Bethen (Pasinawako-Ngolomi), Trymore Bande and Olinda (Marowa-Ziwenga). On September 29, we will surely not disappoint,” he said.

Chivaviro kick-started his music career in 1998.