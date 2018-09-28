Bev to light up Bulawayo

RAUNCHY dancer Beverly “Bev” Sibanda, who had temporarily moved to neighbouring South Africa, is set for a return with a show at the newly-launched Zanzibar nightclub in Bulawayo tomorrow.

BY SINDISO DUBE

Bev and the Sexy Angels will be the first performers at the new club which officially opened its doors last month. Zanzibar is located at the basement of Cecil Hotel, which was formerly Private Lounge.

Organiser of the show and Zanzibar manager, Florence Jubane, who is popularly known as Queen, promised an epic show.

“This will be the first big show we are hosting at Zanzibar since our inception last month and we expect it to be filled with all kinds of fireworks, fun, energy and craziness.

Our guest performer Bev needs no introduction. She is energetic and fans know that it will be hard for them to keep up with her energy. We expect a good show as we launch the night club to Bulawayo,” she said.

Local performing groups Shosholoza Queens and Dancehall Queens are expected to give Bev a run for her money.

“We also have local groups that will be part of the supporting acts. They are confident and ready to show that they also have the mettle to compete at the highest level. When I talked to them they said they wanted to show the Sexy Angels boss (Bev) a thing or two,” Jubane said.

Beverly was reported to have moved across the Limpopo in May where she took up new management after dumping her long-time manager, Harpers Mapamhidze, whom she had worked with for nine years.

Another artiste who quit Zimbabwe this year is comedian Q the Boss, who is now doing comedy in South Africa and also working for 1873FM, an online radio station based in Rivonia, after resigning from his Power FM slot where he used to host the breakfast show.