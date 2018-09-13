Antipas livid after Caps grilling

CHICKEN INN . . . (0) 1

CAPS UNITED . . . (2) 2

CHICKEN Inn coach Joey Antipas was left livid after referee Nduna Mkosana awarded Caps United a penalty that gave the Green Machine victory in a balanced Castle Lager Premier Soccer League match yesterday.

BY FORTUNE MBELE

It was Chicken Inn’s second home defeat on the trot after also losing to ZPC Kariba.

Five minutes into the first half, Nduna adjudged that Chicken Inn defender Last Sithole had brought down Wisdom Mutasa inside the penalty box, but Antipas thought otherwise, arguing after the match that it was a 50-50 situation and that it was outside the box.

“I don’t want to take away the gloss from Caps United, but that penalty was never a penalty. I think the referee was a circus. The referees are killing our game and it’s like a parasite. It’s as if they come here with an agenda and football should not be played like that. If you win, you win and if you lose, you lose,” Antipas said after the game.

Joel Ngodzo beat goalkeeper Pride Zendera from the spot.

The Green Machine then dominated play for the better part of the first half, tearing Chicken Inn apart in the centre and were rewarded two minutes before the break when Mutasa easily pushed the ball into the nets after shoddy defending from the hosts after goalkeeper Zendera had made some brilliant saves.

Caps got another chance two minutes after the penalty after Moses Jackson handled just outside the box, but Mutasa sailed his effort over the bar from a free-kick.

Zendera saved Chicken Inn in the 16th minute after some beautiful play from Dominic Mukandi, who sent through Valentine Masarurwa inside the box, but the GameCocks goalkeeper thwarted his effort.

Innocent Mucheneka then equalised for Chicken Inn 10 minutes after the breather, blasting the ball past goalkeeper Prosper Chigumba after he was set up by Obriel Chirinda.

Chicken Inn were all over Caps United with clear chances, but Darryl Nyandoro and substitute Obadiah Tarumbwa let down their colleagues as they searched for the elusive equaliser.