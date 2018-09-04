4 perish in Shurugwi road accident

Four people died on the spot when a maize-laden T35 truck they were travelling in overturned at Boterekwa in Shurugwi on Thursday night.

BY Stephen Chadenga

The truck, which was carrying bags of maize, was reportedly travelling to the Grain Marketing Board depot at Tongogara in Chachacha.

Midlands provincial police spokesperson Assistant Inspector Ethel Mukwende confirmed the accident, but said she was still to get details on the accident.

But witnesses told Southern Eye that the driver lost control of the vehicle, resulting in it overturning before landing on its roof.

“The driver of the T35 truck lost control of the vehicle before it veered off the road, overturning several times before landing on its roof,” Simon Mugoni said.

Meanwhile, a kombi driver was allegedly murdered on Wednesday night at Mkoba 17 turn-off in Gweru.

Patrick Hove of Mkoba 18 was reportedly assaulted by unknown assailants and allegedly dumped at his home where he was discovered by neighbours.

He was ferried to Gweru Provincial Hospital, but died on his way to Harare where he had been transferred for further treatment.

Mukwende said police were still investigating the matter.