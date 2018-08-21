Zimra urges taxpayers to review tax affairs

The Zimbabwe Revenue (Zimra) has urged taxpayers to review their tax affairs and make voluntary disclosures in circumstances where there is any income omitted from returns submitted.

By Freeman makopa

Speaking during the official opening of the Marondera office, Zimra commissioner-general Faith Mazani said voluntary compliance from taxpayers would forestall the imposition of fines.

“The intention is to encourage voluntary compliance from taxpayers and avoid charging of penalties, which increases the tax burden and affects business cash flows,” said Mazani.

“In a Public Notice No. 22 of 2018, we stated that: ‘In order to encourage taxpayers to come forward and voluntarily disclose any omitted income and other tax compliance obligations, the Commissioner-General will grant full remission of penalties as part of an ongoing programme, notwithstanding the expiry of the tax amnesty on 30 June 2018.’”

Mazani said Zimra had invested in Information and Communication Technology (ICT) in order to boost efficiency and improve service delivery to the taxpaying public.

“Zimra has invested in ICT to improve our efficiency and service delivery to our taxpaying public, but this also provides an audit trail to trace any irregular activities.

“We are also working on enhancing our ICT capabilities to remove human interface with our staff that promotes rent seeking behaviours, especially at our border posts.

Information on corrupt activities is obtained through our whistle-blower and hotline channels. Lifestyle audits are conducted regularly to identify those living beyond their means to explain the source of their wealth.”

She said they were currently receiving assistance from government in their bid to upgrade boarders.

“We are currently receiving Government assistance in border upgrades, with the notable one being the $240 million upgrade of the Beitbridge Border Post whose ground-breaking ceremony was presided over by His Excellency, President Emmerson Mnangagwa, in July 2018.

“All these and other initiatives are part of ZIMRA’s long-term vision of reducing the costs of compliance and ensure that our business people play a significant role in the growth of the economy through tax payment. “

“This office that was opened is expected to serve all Zimra clients, especially from the immediate areas of Marondera town and communities around, namely; Macheke, Mahusekwa, Hwedza, part of Murehwa and Mutoko.

“Zimra used to run a satellite office where our staff would come to for a few days in a month, especially at the end of every month to receive payments of taxes, with taxpayers having to visit Harare or Rusape for service at any other times.

“The opening of the Marondera Office is a significant development for us, which we think will firmly put Mashonaland East as a major player in the development of the local economy through payment of tax.

“For now, the office will provide services to clients who require Domestic Taxes services only.

“Plans are, however, underway to ensure that we offer all our services at this station, including Custom,” added Mazani.