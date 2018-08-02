Zimbo killed in SA taxi robbery

A ZIMBABWEAN man died yesterday as he allegedly tried to disarm an armed robber.

BY OWN CORRESPONDENT

South African Police Services (Saps) spokesperson Moatshe Ngoepe confirmed the incident which occurred at around 5:40am near Kranskop Plaza on the N1 Highway near Modimolle.

“The police in Modimolle have launched a massive manhunt for a group of suspects involved in the murder and armed robbery which occurred in the early hours of today at about 5:45am along the N1 South,” Ngoepe said in a statement.

The man was part of 22 passengers travelling from Johannesburg to Zimbabwe.

“Along the way near Kranskop plaza, a group of passengers allegedly requested the driver to stop as they wanted to relieve themselves and the driver stopped,” said Ngoepe.

“During that process the passengers were accosted by four suspects, one of them pointed a gun and were robbed of cellphones and an unknown amount of cash.

“One of the passengers allegedly grabbed the gun from one of the suspects, and a bullet went out and shot him (passenger) to death. Anyone with information about the suspects involved in this matter, may contact Captain Richard Boshomane at 079 894 5501 or the crime stop number 0860010111 or the crime line SMS 32211 or the nearest police station,” he added.

Many Zimbabwean travellers have fallen victim to armed robbers on South Africa’s highways.