Zim must stop re-engaging US: War veterans

WAR veterans yesterday accused the United States of extending sanctions on Zimbabwe in the aftermath of the fatal shooting of seven civilians by the military on August 1, suggesting the killings were an act of self-defence after Zanu PF property went under siege from the protesters.
BY OBEY MANAYITI
Zimbabwe National Liberation War Veterans’ Association secretary-general Victor Matemadanda said the US had ignored worst cases of human rights abuses in other parts of Africa, citing the Marikana Mine shooting in South Africa.
Despite the wide condemnation of the killings during protests by MDC Alliance supporters demanding that the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (Zec) release the July 30 presidential results, Matemadanda said the US acted in bad faith and suggested that Zimbabwe must totally ignore all re-engagement efforts with Donald Trump’s administration.
“You go to Zanu PF Harare offices, offices were destroyed. Here at Zanu PF headquarters, buses and property were destroyed. (People come) to attack a party headquarters and they want to vent their anger on Zec and why did they fight Zanu PF when they have a query against Zec?” Matemadanda said.
“What is the logic of saying Zanu PF has a winning candidate from an election that is being run by Zec? You go and attack Zanu PF offices instead of attacking Zec, why? Those were enemies of Zanu PF, clearly, and how from an uniformed point of view you wake up and find your home surrounded by people holding knobkerries, stones and how are you supposed to react?
“If you wake up, come out from your office and find people throwing stones and destroying property, what law condemns you for reacting. It’s American law.”
Matemadanda accused MDC Alliance leader Nelson Chamisa of hobnobbing with former President Robert Mugabe, whom he accused of engineering the abduction of activist Itai Dzamara in 2015 by suspected State agents.
Matemadanda said the late MDC-T leader Morgan Tsvangirai must be turning in his grave over the relationship between Mugabe and Chamisa. He also accused Mugabe of influencing Chamisa to file an electoral petition that is set to be heard at the Constitutional Court (ConCourt) today.
Matemadanda went on to mock MDC Alliance principal Tendai Biti for fleeing to Zambia after suspected elements within the military besieged his family home shortly after the July 30 elections.
“Biti said he was going to die on the streets if MDC was not going to win, but we found him in the streets of Zambia. How do you take the streets of Harare for Livingstone?” he said.
Meanwhile, the war veterans are today expected to submit a petition calling on the government to rename Robert Mugabe International Airport. Matemadanda claimed the country had unnecessarily
over-honoured Mugabe.
“Last, but not least, he (Mugabe) proved to be a political abortionist who allowed the role-usurpation of his presidency to a clueless wife, leading an uncouth faction.
Propelled by the desire to portray the image of Zimbabwe in good light and the historical and future legacy of Zanu PF and Zimbabwe, we humbly and honestly present our petition to have the airport name changed,” the petition read.
Gono
Mr war vet, let me educate you a little bit. America does not need Zimbabwe Its Zimbabwe that needs America. All the minerals that you claim to have who are the buyers they are the Americans and EU countries and partly Chinese. If ever you try to tune in to bloom-berg channel you will understand the matrix of economics. You insult Mugabe for his kind of leadership but not knowingly you are implementing his kind of his leadership at your early stages of your government. What you are failing to say is this. You saying Mugabe is a fool but you are the most idiotic fools. Mugabe blamed everyone else except himself and you are busy doing the same.
sikanyiso
America needs Zimbabwe more. For our resources. That`s why America is at pains to be in control. That currency of theirs is from our heritage. Who needs who then? America needs Zimbabwe more.
eddos
you are the most clueless dude around how can you say America does not need Zimbabwe when Americans sit their Congress and Senate to impose sanctions on us. It means we mean more to them that is why they have always resented a Zanu PF government no matter who is in charge.Their preferred President must be puppet so that they can milk our resources for a song.Wherever there are resources Americans will meddle in the affairs of that country just to exploit the resources. Americans have no permanent friends but have permanent interests.They dont care about Zimbabweans but about its resources. MDC is their preferred puppet no matter who leads it that is why America imposed sanctions on Zimbabwe regardless of the outcome of the election result because an MDC win would have seen the reversal of that bill.
Sipendu
Change the name of Mugabe airport? That is the first bit of clever news coming out of this clueless crowd.
Truth
All Matemadanda needs to do is dip his hands into his pockets and he will surely pull out the United States Dollar. It is foolishness of the highest order to insult a nation whose currency you depend on for your very own survival. Whatever differences we have with America need diplomacy & dialogue not empty bravado that will only take us back to the dark ages of 2008 era starvation. We cant have a nation were a group of expired politically irrelevant old men just wake up to announce such disastrous policies at a whim, these guys have held us hostage for too long may God help us
The man
This Zanu guy is more confused than a croach in a cup of milk the US did not kill protestors its Zanu Pf’s junta government sunctions came after the killings I admit Mnangagwa had put on a good show portraying himself as a new dawn of change for Zanu pf and Zim as a creature of habbit a crocodile he snapped lets wait for the court and see how much these guys will snap as the cookie crumbles…one man’s opinion… The man
Ini Zvangu
So Matemadanda is saying the soldiers who murdered those unarmed civilians were reacting on behalf of ZANU-PF? ZNA is part of ZANU PF nhai? Why would you blame the US and others for condemning you when you use the army to fight on your behalf? Be prepared to face the wrath of the people, Mr. Matemadanda. Muchamhanya henyu.
Kim Park
Well said Gono. Reality is Americans have been living far better than Zimbos despite the tensions. Zimbabwe is not a super power which has influence on America. Even Russia and China are cautious when dealing with them to maintain economic stability. China is engaging US despite trade war and you little unknown you say you can do without them. EDIOT. This is not a fairy tale where all is rousy and fair, this is reality.
Anonymous
you said Mugabe belongs to the dead. you also belong there politically. Noone will listen to your nonsense. go and cut trees like your surname.
Randall Flagg
Zimbabwe desperately needs re-engagement with the United States contrary to what this moron is saying. We need investment from all regions of the world west or east because the economy has been completely decimated. Like what the gentleman above attested to, we need the United States more than they need us and it’s a fact everyone needs to understand whether they like or not.
davos
war vets are useless they destroyed zim by invading farms even mugabe warned them these are useles old land grabers who must go their graves with shame zim children will urinate and curse your graves because of the suffering you brought upon them
REALITY
Just because we want there us dollar must we bow to America,thats A big NOOO mr Truth,Matemadanda is right,the Marikana issue people were killed 34,did Ameica say anything,because the mine is owned by whites they never said anything,ndosaka vachikushandisai coz munokunyengerera.Yes they ndovane a big economic muscle ,but ini personally ndonyengerera chii,we are Africans and if u continue looking up to them vanokushandisai
Samaritan
Mugabe, Cuba and N Korea have tried your stupidity, name me one country of the 3 I mentioned that has sound economy?.
Sagitarr
I think Victor needs to go to school to improve his thinking. This is not time for war-time ancient thinking. The “independence” you brought to Zimbabwe killed freedom, this is why you thought you had support last November. You don’t. Time for terrorism is over. The country needs leadership that can solve economic problems via progressive projects not blind loyalty and stupidity.
Gheo
Eversince the so called war vets have been hobnobbing with Mugabe, murdering, maiming and intimidating people so as to retain Mugabe in power. They did not realise that in Mugabe’s eyes they were pawns, thus when Mugabe ditched them and made alliance with the youth and women that is when the war vets realised the bad side of Mugabe and started badmouthing him. Right now the war vets are siding with ED for one reason only-selfish interest. They want cabinet posts and to join the corruption train so they can also loot.They accuse Chamisa of hobnobbing with Mugabe who masterminded the disappearance of Itai Dzamara yet the war vets themselves are hobnobbing with ED a gukurahundist. The changing of the airport from RG Mugabe to whatever is irrelavant as that will not create jobs or bring cash into the banks. At your age, the likes of Matemadanda & Mahiya should be retired but the poor policies of the Zanu pf govt you have supporting is causing you to be still wanting to work. The country cannot progress at all with such narrow minded people at the helm of the country. Such war vets are a disgrace to the country. For the record every Zimbo played a part in the liberation of this country. What will you the war vets do when the courts dclare Chamisa the winner?
Vision
One wonders if there’s a single educated economist in the corridors of zanupf. The knowledge and mastery of issues at hand by these guys is so shallow & archaic we are luck to still have a skeleton of a nation still in existence
NACIDO RICO
Zanu chi party che MHAT@. Munhu wese we Zanu anofunga nekumu dhidhi. STUPID USELESS ZANU EDIOTS.
NACIDO RICO
America inodei muchinyika chakawora chaparara kudai??? Shame maningi.
The Duke
what!!! the hell the sons of the serpent intend to do by bowing and worshiping the image of e” beast(America-USA)
Samaritan
The image of the beast is ED-ZANU
eddos
Samaritan
You fool their economy runs with or without Zimbabwe but Zimbabwean economy has been sinking since time memorial. That’s why today Zimba is using US $ NOT US using ZIM DOLLAR. The minerals that are in Zimbabwe most of them exist in other African countries which are open for business so don’t act as if Zim is heaven which has no replacement. After all being said and done the people that go hungry are the ordinary warvets not the corrupt matemadanda who have full stomachs.
The minerals that Zimbabwe has cant even be mined by locals to their full potential because of lack of capital and skills and the ultimate buyer of GOLD are the developed world. Who can buy a diamond ring in Zimbabwe except ED and Grace?. So eventualy u sell er. If we ate minerals we would be fine but no we need to use them meaningfully for the benefit of the few.
Toyitomato
iri rinonzi Matemadanda iri iduzvi rinotaura RUBBISH. Shame on you zvimaWar Vet izvi zvinofunga kuti zviri superior than others makarwa hondo menga here ini vanhu vaikubikirai, kukupai infor , vamai uraira mombe dzavo vese ivavo vakarwa hondo. MatuzvI
Toyitomato
MATEMADANDA URI Duzvi
Gono
To all those who think that America needs Zimbabwe, you are lost. America is now a services industry, I hope you understand what I mean. The USD is moved by what is called NFP, these are jobs created in America per month. China is a commodity economy its an economy that depends on SA, Australia, New Zealand mainly for milk copper, gold, and all minerals underground. America has shipped all their companies who are in these industries which need these minerals to China. So one way or the other it will be America benefiting. People should be well educated and to understand the basics of each and every country. If we say Zim is an Agro economy what we mean is that our drive is agriculture is their is drought the economy suffer it will not mean we dont have a service industry. In each and every country there are killings but Zim killings are barbaric and political, they are done to settle personal scores. In 1980 Mugabe saw that if does not kill the supporters of Joshua Nkomo every election where going to be competitive hence the gukurahundi. Everytime Zunu pf loses they unleash their anger to the civilians using the Army. In 1980, 2000, 2008 and 2018. Fear and frustration of losing is a result of the killing of 9 people on the 1 August 2018. Mnangagwe and Chiwenga are demons, they force that the devil reckon on, for their blood of people. The killings are still going on, ED and Chiwenga where the enforces of Mugabe brutality. Now the brain component part is no longer there, what is now left are the demons on corridors of power. What ever they do, they dont think they react and in their stupidity they think everyone is a fool and blind. Instead of playing blaming game they should infact admit to their wrong doings and offer apologies, but they are still going on with Mugabe mentra, It worked for Mugabe and for you guys it will not work. The world is seeing you.
Gandanga Ganyabvu
America has become an unusual threat to Zimbabwe’s efforts at resuscitating itself. Zimbabwe should just close off its diplomatic representation in America and ask them to also do so and leave Zimbabwean soil as soon as its possible for them to so. We would benefit more having diplomatic relations with the Taliban than the USA at the moment. Then to incentivise America to think twice about holding ‘military exercises’ with any of our neighbours, we would do well to invite China to open a full fledged Chinese military base in Zimbabwe. History shows they are the only ones good at whipping America’s backside as they did in Vietnam and the Korean War.