Zim Karate team set for Ikoku champs

A TEAM of 21 Karatekas and six officials will represent Zimbabwe at the Ikoku International Full Contact Karate Championships in South Africa this week.

BY FREEMAN MAKOPA

The championships are scheduled to run between August 23-27.

Zimbabwe Karate Union secretary-general Steve Charandura expressed satisfaction over the selected team.

“I am happy that we have a strong team that will participate at the Ikoku championships. The guys have been training hard and they are confident of clinching a number of medals at these championships,” he said.

Charandura said the sport is one of the most successful in the country as the athletes continue to shine at the international stage.

“Karate has managed to put the country at top internationally with various guys like Samson Muripo being recognized as the best as some of the best.

“This shows that we are on the right track and the sport is growing and we are in the process of grooming a lot of youngsters because these youths are the future.”

Muripo is part of the team that is made up of some of the country’s top full contact fighters that include among others Likhwa Khumalo, Joseph Mapholisa, Patson Mangwiro and Samanth Chizengwe.