Zanu PF youths against corrupt Cabinet appointees

THE Zanu PF youth league has called on President Emmerson Mnangagwa to avoid appointing corrupt party officials into his Cabinet, saying he must show character and stand his ground on bringing sanity in the Executive.
BY OBEY MANAYITI
Zimbabwe is among the lowly ranked countries on the corruption index with many senior government officials accused of embezzling millions of dollars in public funds, yet they have remained untouched.
Mnangagwa, who was inaugurated as President on Sunday, is yet to assemble his Cabinet.
Zanu PF youth league secretary for commissariat, Godfrey Tsenengamu said they have their own expectations, although Mnangagwa had the prerogative to appoint whoever he wanted.
“Our position as the youth league is that the President is going to come up with a team of competent ministers who are corrupt free and do appreciate the needs of the Zimbabweans,” he said.
“We need people who are hardworking and selfless and loyal from a Zimbabwean cause. We want people who understand the needs of the youths, those who are ready to uplift the youths in various ministries.
“We would wish the President comes up with a team that will take us to the next level of economic development and that will require committed people. We have communicated with the President our general expectations, but it is his prerogative.”
Tsenengamu also said as the youth league, they will not lobby for anyone to be appointed into Cabinet.
Anonymous
only time will tell when he comes back from China
Amalinze
If he appoints guys like Obert MPOFU Zimbabwe is heading for a serious disaster.
eliasha
Why when these are the very guys who played a critical role in pushing out Bob by chairing the urgent party caucus meeting which legitimised the ouster of Bob after dumping the “Obedient Son” tag ,Obert and Mudede remain key players
Vision
These youthies are daydreaming for sure to expect anything new in zanupf
The man
Expect more corrupt ministers, more guns, more military in places they dont belong, more killings, more bombs and heck yeah we are heading for doom
Eve
Well done for airing your views to him.Most party youth would say anything in fear of being targeted by their leaders. Ofcourse we need a young,competent and corrupt free cabinet for the country to progress. Mnangagwa knows it.Lets wait and see what he is made of. The bar is very high.
tendai chaminuka
Tselengamu is the only youth who is outstanding.He was able to openly tell Bob to go hang and was persecuted for that vamwe are trying to get credit vasina chavakamboita.Ndiko kunonzi kuve vanguard of the party if you are saying your aspirations kwete zvema youth interface anenge achingonzi iwe George iwee huyapano.Wotoshaya kuti George iyouth issue here
Sagitarr
For once, something very sensible coming out of the Zanu PF youth league. Well said Tsenengamu!!
Sadly, you could end up disappointed because, even from the comments on this website, you can tell the thinking & mentality of the ZPF “old guard”….
Tindo
Madness is doing the same thing over and over again and expecting a different result
Anonymous
Comment…ED, Guveya etc are corrupt to the bone and will appoint same, yeah birds of a feather flock togather.
Truth
vese vanhu ve zanu imbavha they must liv d office
Toyitomato
THERE IS NO WAY E.D CAN APPOINT YOUTHS IN HIS CABINET. THOSE OLD FOLKS ARE HIS PEOPLE, HIS CABINET DON’T EXPECT ANYTHING NEW. SAME OLD STORY HE WONT ALLOW HIS FELLOW CDES TO BE JOBLESS
brighton guni
i do not think there is anything wrong in lobbying for any suitable candidate/s if the youth league[or anyone for that matter] identifies them,the real challenge lies in finding capable leaders especially given where the country is coming from[Mugabe era].
KG
Comment…Vechidiki ngavape Mutungamiri wenyika mazita avose vakaita huwori, vogaroziva. Uye votsanangura huwori hunenge hwakaitwa nevanhu vacho. Vanhu vonyadziskwa netsanangudzo dzinenge dzine humbowo. Vechiki, mazita ose nehumbowo.