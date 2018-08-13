Vultures plot to topple Chamisa

VULTURES in the MDC-T led by Nelson Chamisa have reportedly started plotting to topple him ahead of the opposition party’s elective congress next year.
BY BLESSED MHLANGA
Highly-placed sources said there was a group of insiders who felt hard done by the MDC Alliance, which saw them losing power to party returnees, especially Tendai Biti and Welshman Ncube and would want to push out Chamisa so that they reclaim lost power.
Those against Chamisa are already proposing party secretary-general Douglas Mwonzora as their candidate ahead of the 2019 congress to elect a leader following the death of founding leader Morgan Tsvangirai in February this year.
“The plan is premised on two pillars, one to blame Chamisa and the alliance for failing to deal with double nominations, which allowed Zanu PF to get a two-thirds majority in the National Assembly and, secondly, to ramp up pressure on Chamisa by blaming his electoral defeat at the hands of Zanu PF on his campaign blunders,” the source said.
Those pushing for Mwonzora have already set up social media accounts pushing his 2019 agenda (It’s Mwonzora’s time), paving way for an internal bruising battle that could see another split in the party.
Daggers have already been drawn against Mwonzora, forcing him to take court action against media reports that linked him to the plot to oust Chamisa.
Chamisa’s backers have, however, said they were prepared to support him to stay in power and would mobilise the party base to retain him.
Youth secretary for security and Mabvuku incoming legislator, James Chidhakwa said the youth remained firmly behind Chamisa.
“Democracy will allow people to contest at the 2019 congress. That is what will happen, but make no mistake, for the youth, we are clear that he remains our choice. He ran a campaign that was second to none, performed better than all our candidates in all constituencies and won this election with little funding and overwhelming opposition. It is, therefore, clear that he is our best foot forward,” Chidhakwa said.
Party spokesperson Tabitha Khumalo said she was unaware of the jostling or any moves to dethrone Chamisa.
“I have not heard about it and I don’t know about it, so I can’t comment on that issue,” she said. Mwonzora was not immediately available for comment as he was said to have left his phone in Harare while he travelled to the rural areas, but he has since distanced himself from the reported jostling. “It (links to the ouster of Chamisa) also set up the plaintiff against his colleagues in the MDC Alliance,” Mwonzora said in summons against the The Herald.
Jonathan
Comment…Plz focus on bigger issues and stop all this nonsense
Eyes Open
@Jonathan. True. This sounds like more dirty tricks to distract and divert from the serious matter before us (2018 Elections), as well as to promote disunity within the MDC.
Cynthia
By Newsday? Surely you cant be that dull!!
mukovhe wa tshilidzi
ngaaende dzungu too much. a tinpot dictator
Anonymous
Comment…Chamisa lost to Mwanzora for the secretary-general post during the last elective congress hence the latter is senior to the former. Chamisa is a ordinary card carrying cadre who benefitted from the ‘sick’ Tsvangirai’s decision. Chamisa then staged a coup against Khupe. Chamisa is a loser.
Farai J Nhire.
Mwonzora ,iiiiiiiwe, hokoyo nevanguard!
Thobela Nyandezulu
Chamisa ascended to the presidency through the back door.The national council of the MDC which endorsed Chamisa as president of the MDC usurped the powers of the congress which is the supreme organ of the party.The big question which every Zimbabwean should ask him/herself is, in the event Chamisa became the president of the country,is he going to uphold and defend the constitution of the country?
Anonymous
Sometimes the Lord breaks systems,procedures and structures for HIS name to be glorified. How Chamisa got there is not an issue.
Farai Johnson Nhire
Yess, Chamisa is a wellknown rule breaker. I wonder how any judge would rule in his favour! He has even insulted judges incuding Chigumba. Mufana anekamukurumbira kekubvuta zvinzvimbo and is now trying to do it at national level, also attempting to involve the securocrats in the shenagians. He vowed he would accept no other result except his own victory vowing to shut down the country if that did not hapen.
Zimbo
#God is in it. With the little knowledge i have Chamisa has done exceedingly well. May the Lord bless this visionary leader. Negative comments are coming from haters or detractors or just to dismantle the whole party. We are behind you Alliance don’t focus on people who are benefiting from the suffering of majority of Zimbabweans.
What
Former president plotted to be in power before 1980 same as ED who plotted and coup which was not a coup to be in power and they celebrated. So what’s new about Chamisa
Anonymous
Chamisa is man of little education who should not be anywhere near State House.
Samuel
Anonymous how Chamisa got there is not an issue but it seems if it comes to how Chiwenga got there it becomes an issue. Be fair. It only shows your party will never respect the Constitution.
nest
this is politics we can’t call them vultures is a normal practice. If are you regarded as not good enough you ill be voted out by the normal party procedures. Chamisa has win an election and gain the legitimacy and a clear party mandate and lead without this dust around him over his leadership war in the MDC.
Musoni
Ngachibviswe power graber & women hater! Nelson Chamitiswa , the epitome of unconstitutionalism! National power hatimupe kusvika amedzwa nevhu!