Visually-impaired man receives popcorn making machine

A VISUALLY-IMPAIRED Bulawayo resident, John Jemwa’s dream to be self-employed came true after a clothing chain store Edgars Stores heard his call and donated a popcorn making machine to him.

BY SILAS NKALA

Jemwa told Southern Eye on Thursday that for the past two years he had been trying to secure the machine until recently when Edgars came to his aid.

“I got a donation of a popcorn machine from Edgars Stores head office Bulawayo to become self-reliant, in support of my vision to sustain my life independently. For two years I have been fighting to secure an operational place from Bulawayo City Council,” Jemwa said.

Bulawayo City Council (BCC) has pledged to assist him with a vending place. The machine cost R6 000, plus R1 800 transport fee also paid for by Edgars.

Jemwa said the Finance ministry also gave him a $400 grant which was paid directly to Zimbabwe Revenue Authority for customs clearance.

He said BCC has granted him permission to use the ticket office at City Hall to ply his trade.

“I finally got a council resolution in my favour to use a ticket office at City Hall for popcorn making and selling,” he said.

Jemwa said he will secure an operational license only after the council resolution was published twice and called on media organisations to assist him with advertising space.

“As a person with disability and one who is struggling to make ends meet I am moved by the council gesture.”

Latest full council minutes show that councillors reviewed Jemwa’s application and granted him permission to use council facilities for his popcorn venture.