UDA losing presidential candidate rubbishes Mnangagwa win

UNITED Democratic Alliance (UDA) leader Daniel Shumba has joined MDC Alliance leader Nelson Chamisa in denouncing Zanu PF leader Emmerson Mnangagwa’s recent presidential victory.
BY VENERANDA LANGA
Shumba, in a statement yesterday, also blasted South African President and current Sadc chair Cyril Ramaphosa for rushing to endorse Mnangagwa’s victory without considering electoral fraud allegations raised by the opposition.
“The Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (Zec) and the current executive refused to attend to the important issues of electoral reforms, and illegal statutes on our books, most of which are benefitting Mnangagwa and his cronies, and Zec doctored the V11 forms to reflect an inflated Zanu PF position countrywide,” he said.
“It is not strange that Ramaphosa has already congratulated Mnangagwa, and the implications of this endorsement means that what is, and would be abnormal in South Africa has been normalised in Zimbabwe. Ramaphosa is part of the broader conspiracy of aiding the Zanu PF regime.”
Shumba described Mnangagwa’s government as “coup conspirators” that were greedy for Executive powers.
“The army was used in November (last year) to remove former President Robert Mugabe, and it has been used again, as an instrument of evil. The world knows the truth. It was deployed in order to threaten, beat and kill dissenting voices against the robbed elections,” he said.
“Who deployed the army without following due process? Whose hands are dripping with the blood of innocent civilians once again? It only points at one man and his coup conspirators.”
Shumba said Zanu PF and other State institutions circumvented, and continued to undermine the will of the people through use of force.
“Zec will not agree to a recount of the votes, and political parties will be referred to the courts for judicial pronouncements whose outcomes are unfortunately predictable. The elections were rigged and robbed long before the fact, and it is simply a continuation of the phases that led to the November 2017 coup, when the State was overtly captured by the junta and its proxies,” he said.
Shumba said Mnangagwa played a pivotal and leading role in the execution of many decisions and processes that undermined the rule of law in Zimbabwe over the past 38 years.
Anonymous
Comment…Which other election contest except this current one being challenged in Court has Mnangagwa won before. Could he have honed his finesse to win a presidential election while all the while falling by the wayside even in Local government elections? How paradoxical can that be. Also factor in the actions and steadfastness of the disgraceful Priscilla Chigumba and the puzzle is replete with callous and unrelenting murderers
kid marongorongo
Daniel shumba has never achieved anything in his political career since his stint with Zanu Pf, he is a rebel, he did not get even 1% of the people’s vote and thinks he can stir commotion in the country by siding with losers chamisa just to keep him afloat, he has a long history of losing and rebelling so it was going to be a surprise if this election ended without him saying rebellious comments.
L. Makombe
Shumba dismally failed with Teleaccess and he expects Zimbabweans to trust him with running the country.