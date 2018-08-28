School of Mines chief executive still on forced leave

THE Zimbabwe School of Mines (ZSM) board has extended chief executive officer Tusai Dzingirai’s forced leave pending formal consideration of the investigative report by the board, Southern Eye has established.

BY MTHANDAZO NYONI

The board on May 4 sent Dzingirai on a three-month forced leave to pave way for investigations into allegations of corruption levelled against him by students and lecturers. The three months period lapsed on August 4.

ZSM board chairman, Munesu Munodawafa told Southern Eye that the investigations had been completed, but the report was yet to be submitted to the board.

“The work was done, but the report has not been submitted to the board. The board hasn’t met. So we are still at that stage. The CEO is still on leave, we have extended his leave pending the formal consideration of the report by the board,” Munodawafa said.

The investigations were done by an ad-hoc special committee of the board.

In April this year, students and lecturers at the institution demonstrated against Dzingirai, complaining over high tuition fees and alleged corruption.

According to a memo gleaned by this paper, students wanted to have a proper library, efficient wi-fi services, lecture rooms that accommodate the big numbers currently enrolled at the college, have a payment plan for fees, have transparency in the breakdown of their fees, extended due dates for registration fee, among others.

Students also called for reduced fees during attachment, improved administration services, proper e-learning platforms, enough lecturers and competent external lecturers and wanted to be engaged in all decision-making.

On welfare, students wanted better service in the hostels and the college to provide a medical aid plan for them.