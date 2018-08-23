Promoters join hands for ‘clash of the giants’

TOP local music promoters 2Kings Entertainment and Sound Blaze Productions have joined hands for a potentially explosive concert themed Clash of the Giants featuring celebrated artistes across genres on September 1 at Alex Sports Club in Harare.

BY WINSTONE ANTONIO

The concert will be headlined by Jah Prayzah, Alick Macheso, Killer T, Kinnah, Seh Calaz, Sulumani Chimbetu, Takura and Tammy Moyo alongside celebrated wheel spinners Judgment Yard, DJs Selecta and Iroq, emcee Stansplash and Merciles.

2Kings Entertainment spokesperson Dee Nosh told NewsDay Life & Style yesterday that the joint concert was part of their initiative to foster unity between promoters and artistes for the growth of the local showbiz sector.

“For the last three years, we have been hosting a foreign act on the last day of the Harare Agricultural Show as 2Kings Entertainment, but this year, we have decided to unite with Sound Blaze Productions and push the local brands by hosting the Clash of the Giants, which is one of the biggest shows as we enter the new month,” Nosh said.

“The growth of our arts sector needs unity among us promoters and artistes themselves and, as 2Kings Entertainment and Sound Blaze Productions, we are leading by example hosting this concert featuring our artistes as a way of giving value of entertainment to the fans.”

Dee Nosh said gates would open at 3pm and urged fans to come in their numbers for the concert.

He said advance tickets were selling at $7 for the early birds, $10 (ordinary), $20 (VIP) and $40 (VVIP) at Afro Fusion, Coloursel Furniture Stores, Chicken Hut, Sopranos, Craig’s Hair Saloon, Posh Joina City and Zanox Men.