Observers raise red flag over elections

INTERNATIONAL observers watching over Zimbabwe’s watershed elections have raised the red flag over the way Monday’s elections were held, although those based in the region largely gave a thumbs-up to the disputed polls.
BY RICHARD CHIDZA/VENERANDA LANGA
European Union Election Observer Mission chief observer Elmar Brok, while noting improvements in the political climate and in particular the peace prevailing during the election, said “un-level playing field, intimidation of voters and lack of trust in the process undermined the pre-election environment”.
“These elections were seen as a critical test of Zimbabwe’s reform process. In some senses, up to this point, the conduct of the polls has had a number of positive features, but in other senses, serious concerns remain. Now we hope for a transparent results process,” Brok said.
He urged the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission to speed up the process of announcing the presidential result, indicating this could help increase the credibility of the poll.
“While political rights were largely respected, there were concerns regarding the environment for the polls, the misuse of State resources and the failure to achieve a level playing field.
“Observers reported widely on efforts to undermine the free expression of the will of electors, through inducements, pressure and coercion against prospective voters to try to ensure a vote in favour of the ruling party. Such practices also included attempts to undermine confidence in the secrecy of the vote, and manipulation of food aid and agricultural programmes,” Brok said.
“For Zimbabwe to embrace democracy and move on from the past, such practices must stop.”
The opposition MDC Alliance has cried foul, claiming Zanu PF was abusing agricultural inputs and food aid to coerce villagers to vote for its candidates.
With MDC Alliance presidential candidate Nelson Chamisa having declared he would not accept any result that does not favour him, Brok urged all contestants to wait for the results.
“They [candidates] must be optimistic. It is also imperative for all parties to wait for the final result and to remain peaceful throughout,” he said.
The head of the delegation of the European Parliament, Manuel Neuser, weighed in, saying: “These elections are a crucial step — but only a step — in Zimbabwe’s reform process. Elections are not an end in themselves, but an important part of a process of change. People have high hopes for the future and, regardless of who wins, it is the duty of political leaders to work to improve the lives of all citizens.”
The International Republican Institute (IRI) and National Democratic Institute (NDI) international observer mission and United States said the electoral process failed to meet the mark.
The IRI observer mission, led by former Liberian President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf, and NDI delegation, led by former Central African Republic President Catherine Samba-Panza, said there was limited transparency, and limited public confidence in the administration of the election.
United States representative and Congresswoman Karen Bass said the manner in which the elections were handled would be pivotal in determining whether the US would change its policy on Zimbabwe or not.
The IRI and NDI said it was the people of Zimbabwe who will ultimately determine the credibility of their elections.
But the African Union, Sadc, Sadc Parliamentary Forum, the Common Market for East and Southern Africa (Comesa) all expressed satisfaction with the way Zec handled the polls.
John
What would be an eye opener is to ask the fools who condemn our elections how they would handle a violent opposition and control violence when MDC did not obey the laws or police instruction.
Your Name (required):Special Black
So should opposition supporters allowed to destroy property so that observers say yes this is democracy? If observers allow this kind of behaviour the world will know no peace because every loser will do the same. we are under sanctions, is that a level playing field? inputs are given to farmers early to the rural people whats wrong about that? The laws and cultural norms of the country should be respected as obserevers you know about it. we are yet to hear observers reports on inciters of violence.
JEHU
THE MDC SHOULD KNOW THAT HARARE IS ONLY A SMALL PART OF ZIMBABWE , YOU NEED MORE SEATS TO HAVE POLITICAL POWER IN ZIMBABWE .THEY SHOULD STOP ABUSING THESE YOUTHS BY TELLING THEM LIES , CHAMISA LOST IT BIG TIME .
proffesor
may our lord look into our situation of zimbabwe we dont want blood shade in our mother land may peace prevail in our country in thor name of Jesus
Real Patriotic Zimbo
If indeed he Chamisa lost the presidentail vote, then why the delay in announcement of the victor? In sync with ZEC stratergy, they first announced the cooked rural figures during daytime and only started announcing the urban ones at midnight when people were asleep. If indeed ED won, they would have by now made the announcement. Obviously, the cooking process is still ongoing. Unfortunately, it wont be easy this time around. The figures are already known. Shame on you ZANU PF.
Mbatatisi
Constitutionally ZEC has up to Saturday to anounce the Presidential results. Where is the delay coming from when all agents were invited to verify the returns before publication of the results
Kate
Our elections results were preset months back. The powers that be have had 2 previous elections suitably rigged. This no different.
Ed and the military wanted a peaceful election so they could appeal for Investment and lifting of the individual sanctions.
The people know how they voted. Sadly Zimbabwe will stagnate.