Nichrut warn Bosso ahead of clash

BULAWAYO football giants Highlanders have been warned to expect a tough battle when they meet Shurugwi-side Nichrut at Ascot Stadium tomorrow.

BY TERRY MADYAUTA

Nichrut lost 1-0 in the reverse fixture played at Babourfields Stadium, but coach John Nyikadzino is not reading much into that match.

Nyikadzino is banking on home advantage when they face a bubbling Bosso side that has been raring to go since their match against Dynamos was postponed last week.

Highlanders have often struggled to grind results at Ascot.

“We are not in the safe zone, but there is a very big chance for us to move up the ladder,” Nyikadzino said. “It’s not going to be an easy game because we will do everything to get maximum points. We want to avoid relegation at all cost. It’s going to be a massive game for us; Highlanders is a big club led by a veteran coach, but we also have our ambitions. That alone is a very big motivation. As a team, we want results, especially when we are playing at home.”

The Shurugwi miners considered themselves unlucky in the last match where they narrowly lost 3-2 to title contenders Ngezi Platinum after a brave show.

Since the start of the second half of the season, Nichrut has picked six points from a possible 12 and Nyikadzino reckons his squad has a brighter future.

In their last home game they were successful as they accounted for the scalp of ailing Zvishavane side Shabanie Mine.

Nichrut are embroiled in the relegation dogfight and are three points off safety.