Nichrut confident

DEBUTANTS Nichrut were one of the busiest teams during the just-ended Premier Soccer League mid-season transfer window, having acquired five players who their coach John Nyikadzino feels will help them in their bid to escape relegation.

All of the players have league experience, which could come quiet handy in their fight for safety.

Striker Roderick Mutuma headlines the list of new arrivals, which also include other former Dynamos stars Washington Pakamisa, defender Themba Ndlovu, Carlos Rusere and Ali Maliselo.

“We had a number of new players we signed during the transfer window and we hope they will have positive impact on our team as we look to improve on our performance so that we survive relegation,” Nyikadzino said.

“They are experienced players and we have started yielding results since their arrival. We managed six points in three games but I don’t want to take away anything from the players we had in the squad already. They are equally important, and our goal remains the same.”

Mutuma has already made a mark since his arrival, netting a brace on his debut in the win away to Mutare City.

The Shurugwi miners have struggled on their debut season, having amassed a paltry 19 points in 21 matches and are deep in the relegation murky waters.

On top of the additions, they have kept the core of the team by retaining almost all their players, with Bravie Sibanda the only one allowed to leave. He has since joined Chicken Inn.

Their fellow relegation strugglers and Midlands neighbours Shabanie Mine, however, failed to hold on to some of their stars, which could be disastrous in their survival struggle this season.

Among the big names that have left the financially troubled side are the league’s top-goal scorer David Temwanjira who have moved to ZPC Kariba while the duo of Macdonald Mukuwe and Kudzai ‘Kibaki’ Dhlamini joined Black Rhinos.

Air force side Chapungu were also busy during the transfer window, capturing Raphael Manuvire from Dynamos, less than six months into his contract with the Harare giants.

Former Harare City and Masvingo United linkman James Jam has also resurfaced at the Gweru-based side together with Edington Chirape who joined from fellow army side Blue Swallows.

Reigning champions FC Platinum were also active in the transfer market after they snapped up highly-rated former Highlanders striker Thomas Chideu from South African side Ajax Cape Town, while sending the trio of Bret Amidu, Nigel Papias and Hilary Bakacheza on loan to Dynamos, Shabanie Mine and Triangle respectively.