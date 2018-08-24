MSU launches campaign ahead of US world champs

MIDLANDS State University (MSU) students, who were recently crowned the 2018 Boost Enactus national champions and will in October travel to Silicon Valley in the United States, to represent the country in the World Cup competitions, last week launched their campaign for the trip dubbed, ‘MSU Road to Silicon Valley”.

BY STEPHEN CHADENGA

The competition is an initiative of the Boost Fellowship where contestants showcase community empowerment projects they undertook to transform people’s lives.

In the contest, participants are expected to engage in community-based initiatives that apply sound business practices in order to improve livelihoods of community members as well as sharpening the skills of students to become effective value-driven leaders.

“The Midlands State University Enactus Team’s preparations for their much-anticipated trip to Silicon Valley, USA have kicked off with the institution’s leadership optimistic that the team will raise the country’s flag high and bring back home the global championship,” MSU said in a statement this week.

“The institution launched a campaign dubbed, ‘MSU Road to Silicon Valley’, during the 2018 Boost Enactus Inaugural Conversation held at the university’s main campus in Gweru on August 15, 2018.”

MSU vice-chancellor Victor Muzvidziwa said the trip was in line with President-elect Emmerson Mnangagwa’s bid to establish industrial parks as a part of university incubation hubs for the socio-economic transformation of the country.

Last year, MSU came close to winning the Enactus World Cup held in London, only to lose to eventual winners, India, in the semi-finals.

MSU had made it to the semi-finals after beating Australia, Korea, Morocco and Tajikistan in the first round.