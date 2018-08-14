MDC Alliance polling agent’s hut torched

SUSPECTED Zanu PF activists reportedly torched an MDC Alliance supporter’s hut in Hotsprings, Chimanimani West constituency on Sunday, as cases of politically-motivated violence continue to rise in Manicaland province.

BY KENNETH NYANGANI/SIMBA SITHOLE

Daniel Hanyana (57) from Nemutenzi village, ward 5, who was reportedly a polling agent for the MDC Alliance in the July 30 elections, lost household goods worth hundreds of dollars.

The case was reported at Nyanyadzi Police Station under RRB number 309735.

Hanyana confirmed the incident yesterday saying: “The incident happened around 4pm, we were at the graves since it is Heroes’ Day. There were some rituals that were going on. The entire family was at the graveyard when we were told that our kitchen hut was on fire,” he said.

“Our family is known for supporting MDC-T, but I can’t say who really did it.”

However, MDC-T Manicaland provincial youth chairperson Itai Masaka blamed the ruling party for the incident.

“What we are witnessing here in Chimanimani West is what the Zanu PF regime has been promising the people here in Manicaland that if they vote for the MDC Alliance there will be war and there will be victimisation,”he said.

“This is what is happening now that people have voted overwhelmingly for president Nelson Chamisa to be the president of the country. As youth, we need peace in Manicaland, we need peace in Chimanimami West, we need peace in Zimbabwe,” he said.

MDC Alliance losing candidate Canaan Matiashe, who is challenging Zanu PF’s Nokhutula Matsikenyeri’s victory said: “We need to stop these rogue elements and they should be brought to book. Zanu PF are simply doing what they have been promising to us that they are going to unleash violence if our supporters vote for our MPs and Chamisa,” he said.

But Zanu PF Manicaland provincial youth leader Tawanda Mukodza dismissed the allegations.

“We have never engaged in violence before or after elections, after all what’s the need for violence after we won the elections. I think they are trying to hide something,” he said.

Meanwhile, MDC Alliance deputy national chairman Chamunorwa Madya who is wanted by the police in connection with violence that rocked Harare two weeks ago has revealed that he went into hiding after State security details reportedly harassed him over a polling agent advertisement that carried his number.