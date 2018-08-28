MDC Alliance fighting a losing battle

The decision by the MDC Alliance to ratchet up pressure to overturn President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s victory confirmed by the Constitutional Court (ConCourt) last week in reaching out to the African Commission for Human and People’s Rights (ACHPR) might be a lost cause in light of the nature of African politics, which are usually run by an “old boys” club.
Editorial
While the ACHPR provides a channel for aggrieved political players on African soil to raise their grievances and seek redress, chances that the MDC Alliance will exert any influence that can change the outcome of the ConCourt are almost zero.
The fact that the African Union itself is a tightly-woven club of African Heads of State — some of them with more significant problems in their countries — might prove to be the major stumbling block in the MDC Alliance’s efforts to seek justice.
This, in our view, is almost a dead-end case and perhaps the only way forward is for the two protagonist political parties — Zanu PF and MDC Alliance — to find each other and work together in the national interest.
We however, believe that can only work if there is sincerity especially between the parties. But is it true that President Emmerson Mnangagwa has extended an olive branch to MDC Alliance leader Nelson Chamisa or he has only made the claim on social media platforms?
If Mnangagwa has been in touch with Chamisa we believe there is no reason why the opposition leader would rebuff that gesture. But Zimbabweans would remember that Chamisa wrote several letters asking to meet Mnangagwa to chat the future of the country during the campaign period but the President is said to have refused and is reportedly yet to respond to all those requests. So it is Mnangagwa who should show he has changed as he would want the world to believe.
Already there are reports of political violence in some rural outposts where Zanu PF supporters are reportedly hunting down MDC Alliance supporters, with some forced to abandon their homes. Mnangagwa should seek to address this by reining in his party supporters.
Only after stopping post-election violence by his supporters will Mnangagwa show that he means his word when urging Chamisa to join him. Now is the time for Mnangagwa to walk the talk.
This demands more than posting invitations on his Twitter handle. This should be done for the country to move forward for it is now time for everyone to put their hands on the deck. The country needs to move forward.
Citizens cannot continue living in a polarised State, and/or be dragged back to the dark era of former President Robert Mugabe, where violence was used to curtail dissenting voices. It would appear this culture is still deeply entrenched in some rural areas.
If, indeed, Mnangagwa is prepared to work with Chamisa, whom the former want to demonstrate good leadership and maturity by respecting the outcome of the ConCourt, then the President is duty-bound to play ball by ensuring that cases of violence are nipped in the bud.
We believe Mnangagwa is alive to the fact that Zimbabweans have suffered for far too long and this is time to get to work to alleviate the suffering by getting the economy back on track. Zimbabweans are tired of unnecessary political uncertainty and it is our hope that the country unites so we can put our heads together in tackling unemployment, cash crisis, price instability and other ills bedevilling our economy. Let us unite as one nation and move forward for the sake of the national agenda and heal the wounds that Zimbabweans have been experiencing for the past 38 years.
And Mnangagwa should get the ball rolling by actioning his promises.
Plan C
Editor, Chamisa knows that this is a dead end road, he is too smart for that! This plan has Biti written all over. He just wants Chamisa to tick boxes before they both go again to the US to call for more sanctions while begging for money to fund their party and lifestyles. Just watch the space.
tmutekwe
Your emphasis seems to be on the President to roll out an olive branch to Mr. Chamisa but curiously you are very quite on your advice to the belligerent opposition leader who has been preaching brimstone and fire from day one. Chamisa is on record that any outcome that does not declare him a winner will be unacceptable to him and his supporters. For someone who commands half the electorate this is dangerous and polarizing and should be unreservedly condemned even by his cheerleaders like your news outlet.The best advice is for both the two leaders to be magnanimous in victory and defeat and find each other as patriotic Zimbabweans and not to follow the route that is fervently favored by the likes of Biti and others, that of advocating for sanctions against their own country and people under the stupid and cunning guise that the sanctions are “targeted.” How does anyone “target sanctions” against a ruling cartel that is fabulously wealth from ill gotten riches acquired by having plundered the country’s resources for 37 years? These sanctions will only harm ordinary people and companies trying to make a positive impact on our economy.
WAison
I agree 100%
003Tico
I disagree 100%
Wezhira Wezhara
Disagreeing just for the sake but @Mutekwe has valid points for you and the Newsday
Karibha Zongozo
Chamisa is useless. How did he expect to win the elections when his party won a mere 62 seats. If the elections were that bad, why did he challenge the presidential results and not both. makaro chaiwo.
RGM
your analysis is too shallow
Muzepete
The MDC Alliance MUST exhaust all channels to obtain justice. To do otherwise is to relegate the country to yet another repeat of the painful elections charade in 2023. In the meantime, ZANU PF does not need FDI or cooperation from Chamisa, or the US, or the EU or the Chinese and other governments to start fairly dealing with the corruption rampant in our midst, or with ensuring that government lives within its means, or in tackling ruinous parastatals, or in arresting the phenomenon of vanishing money at the banks, or freeing ZBC, or re-aligning the new constitution, or stopping the persecution of perceived enemies…etc. etc.
If they do these things in the next 6 months, it is easy to see how an environment can be created for other actors to then step in and support and cooperate in re-building Zimbabwe.
raf
Mnangagwa is China’s man in Zimbabwe and you are asking it to punish/ignore him, how uninformed you are. Chamisa is playing the Raila Odinga game which gave his Kenyan advisor no traction in nairobi. It will equally fail in Harare.
Muzepete
You have either failed to comprehend what I said, or else you are deliberately misrepresenting me.
Tau Hire
I fully agree. That’s precisely the reason these African institutions were set up: to resolve differences. Let’s test them or expose them to see if there are institutions in name only or they actually have teeth. Of course it will be naive to believe they can overturn the election results endorsed by ConCourt. But at the minimum, let them issue a report of how they view the situation. What are people afraid of? Let Chamisa exhaust all available avenues for redress, it’s his right.
eliasha
If Chamisa still want to remain relevant he must go for the Harare Mayoral Post as it is now the only glamorous post still up for grabs by the MDC Alliance party, at times you need to swallow your pride after all
Munya
True the story has been one sided. ED said he had extended a hand to Chamisa so that they can work together, what was Chamisa’s responds, you stole my goats and then say lets share. I think Mr Chamisa should accept the court ruling and have a mind to move forward for the sake of the nation. We have all accepted the outcome, whether they are true or false but the fact that they can’t be changed means we have to accept them. The media should also play an important role in uniting the nation. The way they report issues is important.
PATRIOTIC
This young guy called Chamisa is misguided and the sooner he realises it the better.Chances are that come 2023 her risks he will be irrelevance in the political trenches no wonder why he is trying all he can to claim what he lost politically.Its high time mature people like Mwonzora takes over the leadership of MDC Alliance because Nero is selfish and he does not have the people at heart but is only eager to satisfy his personal ego.
hosho
we certainly need Mwonzora to take leadership of the party. This chamisa boy no ways….
bhotshidwala
You get a mere 62 out of 210 seats and you still argue you have won the presidential elections…..what madness….
aboubakar
ITS U WHO IS MAD HERE, FOR YOUR OWN INFO, ED WON THRU RIGGING BY LESS THAN 40K VOTES, CHAMISA GOT MORE THAN 2MILLION VOTES IN LESS THAN 3 MONTHS OF CAMPAIGNING WHICH NO OPPOSITION LEADER HAS ACHIEVED AND U CLAIM THAT ITS MADNESS. CHITONGAI KA TIWONE
Apostle Fact
ED won by over 300 000 real votes. Yes he needed jst over 30000 to surpas the 50% mark wc he did. Your rigging claims remains jst that, claim! If Chamisa had less than 3 months of campaining, ED has less than that because Chaimsa started earlier. Yes it is tru bcoz ED is not Mugabe who has been campaigning for himself for about 37 YEARS.
Farai Johnson Nhire
People like Nelson Chamisa and Tendai Biti are suffering from a condition known as PDP, Power Denial Psychosis. It will take the services of some specialists to deal with the condition rather than political negotiations. Their was just too much propaganda before the elections which led these guys into naturing unrealistic expectations and now it’s almost impossible to help them to come to terms with reality on the ground.
Greyhora
To both ED and Chamisa, now is the time to show leadership. If you are both genuine when you say you love Zimbabwe and its people, now is the time to walk the talk. Put your differences aside, unite and work together for the good of this country. Anything other than that is proof that one or both of you are just power-hungry vultures.
Notfooled
Kkkkk….kkkk. Yes come to think of this: you won 62 seats out of 210 and you still think you would have won the presidential election. Kkkkkk. Kkkk. Grow up!
Anonymous
ED akangotaura loud and clear that he stretched his hands to Chamisa bt chamisa refused saying return my goats first so asiri kuda kushanda nemumwe ndiyani apa manje isu mbudzi dzacho tichazoramba kuenda kuna tenzi akaramba achidai chamisa just pretant as if he hsa people at heart achinyepa why do you want peaple continue suffering because of your selfshiness it pains very much
Anonymous
saka u are saying pple are suffreing whose falt is this “why do you want peaple continue suffering because of your selfshiness it pains very much”
Socrates
Keep on dreaming!!!!! With your failure to convnce the court with evidence, yes a dreaming is your only hope! ED Pfeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeee!
Truth
Zanupf EDiots as usual instead of focusing on sorting the economy out they are busy worrying about what Chamisa is doing. It just shows that ‘victory’ is in the wrong hands for sure
Dzimbabwe
My simple question is how many votes did ED ganner?
How many people voted for MPS AND FOR PRESIDENT
Why do we have such a difference?
How has the difference been addressed?
Musoni
The difference between MP and presidential votes were caused by MDC members not voting for MPs in Insiza and Chiredzi. Their supporters in those two constituencies only voted for President. The same happened in Mwenezi where Chamisa had imposed the unpopular Basket. His supporters there voted for president and not MPs.
Stedza
you are now in the driving seat ka, govern the country. u’ve the land, chinese, russians & the african fraternity. if they are real tell them to invest in zim and why worry about sanctions & america. move on, musatinyaudze, siyanayi naye young man!
Farai Johnson Nhire
Ed should intertain these opposition people at his own risk. He should never accomodate them because they are just useless annoying noise maker. If they insist on making noise, put the ring leaders behind bars and concentrate on meaningful work.