It’s Jere vs Matikinyidze for PSL top post

ZIFA yesterday announced the two candidates for the Premier Soccer League chairmanship elections with Harare businessman and Caps United owner Farai Jere set to battle it out with Triangle United chairman Lovemore Matikinyidze.

BY HENRY MHARA

Nominations for PSL’s top position closed last Friday, for the crunch elections set for September 9.

Jere initially appeared to be strolling to the top when he filed his papers unopposed on July 14, but a constitutional irregularity was raised when it was discovered that his nomination papers had been signed by Northern Region Division One executives Willard Manyengavana and Sweeney Mushonga as well as Yadah Stars chairman, Everson Chatambudza.

The PSL constitution requires that only members of the PSL are mandated to propose candidates for the office of the chairman.

This forced the Zifa electoral committee to reopen the nomination process, where Jere and Matikinyidze threw in their names in the hat.

The electoral committee met this week for verification, and were this time satisfied with the papers submitted.

Chicken Inn chairman Lifa Ncube was elected unopposed for the PSL vice-presidency.

Zifa also announced the names that have been cleared by the electoral committee to contest in the provincial elections to be held on September 1 and 2, 2018 for the chairperson, vice-chairperson, and four slots for executive committee members.

Among the notable names that are vying for positions are former Warriors defender Dickson Choto who is gunning for the executive committee member position in Harare province.

Candidates satisfied preconditions set out by the Zifa electoral code;

Bulawayo province

Mazhambe Oscar Rebenia (chairperson), Mthunzi Mkhululi (chairperson), Ntuta Francis (chairperson), Mpofu Allan (vice-chairperson), Siziba Otrick, Takawira Madza, Matuka Paradzai, Mutero John (executive committee member)

Manicaland province

Nyabeze Kuziwa (chairperson), Mapinda Gift (vice-chairperson), Mafuta Richard, Mlilo Innocent Sango Pfungwa Owen, Chinenere David, Josaya Lovemore (executive committee member)

Mashonaland West

Matapuri Derick (chairperson), Chiminya Gilbert (vice-chairperson), Masenda Wunganayi, Muza Joseph, Kumponda Kenson Enos, Kadengu Andrew (executive committee member)

Matabeleland North

Tshuma Dennis (chairperson), Mhlanga Leonard Ronald (vice-chairperson), Ncube Clevious, Dube Busani, Ndeka Nelson (executive committee member)

Matabeleland South

Ncube Nkosilathi (chairperson)

Harare province

Tembo Robert (chairperson), Chifamba Godfrey (vice-chairperson) Choto Dickson, Chiname Nicholas, Goni Taurayi, Kagwada Bigboy Chikwanha (executive committee member)

Masvingo province

Magwizi Nobioth (chairperson), Zava Energy (vice-chairperson), Munemo Collins, Macheka James Mbizvo, Gomba Tinashe Hatidanani, Chivasa Tinos (executive committee member)

Mashonaland East

Tsvuura Irimai Oscar, Mpuli David Sikwili, Chakavarika Nicholas (chairperson), Sabawo Joe Peter (vice-chairperson), Machiwenyika Tonderayi, Masarirambi Never Mandishona, Kademeteme Brain, Marumure Jerikias, Munetsi Wilbert, Katambe Trust, Chiremba Victor Tatenda (executive committee member)

Midlands province

Chishanga Brain Austin, Mathe Pervious (chairperson), Sibangani George (vice-chairperson), Musundire Brian, Nyati Solomon, Phiri Petros, Ngulube Farayi (executive committee member)

Mashonaland Central

Pfumo Maxwell, Saika Gilbert (chairperson), Gunyere Irvene (executive committee member)