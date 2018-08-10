DJ Blesh to release ‘electric’ album

GWERU-based wheel spinner and radio personality Blessing Nyanhete is set to make local history by launching an eight-track electro music album, Finally Famous, on August 31 at Club 1+1, Longcheng Plaza in the capital.

BY ANESU MUSHAWATU

Organised by Dee Nosh’s company, DTL, the party will be hosted by award-winning radio personality and news anchor Candice Mwakalyelye.

Nyanhete, popularly known as DJ Blesh, told NewsDay Life & Style that he was inspired by United States’ Martin Garrix and only realised his musical potential after reaching 18 000 Facebook fans.

“Two years back, I decided to make music. I was doing remixes of popular tracks, then I kept building my fan base until I reached 18 000 likes and my manager, Nigel Rubwe, advised me to do original music,” he said.

“Although electronic music has not been received to full capacity in Zimbabwe, as I go around on my tours, I try to fuse all my sets with it. Although people love it, I believe it has little or no exposure.”

The wheel-spinner promised his fans an electric performance at the launch as he has roped in several artistes, including Tinashe Makura, Mr Boomslang, MC Chita, Aisha Dawn, Cal_Vin and Nasper.

Co-produced by Nyanhete and Napser, Finally Famous comprises songs such as Festival Jam, Take Me Away, Indian Flute, Saw You Bad, Believe in Love, On ‘n’ Off, Rivers, Let it Go as well as a bonus track.

Stunner, Tinashe Makura, MC Chita, Aisha Dawn and wheel spinners Tamuka, Eve, Nasper, Ash Styles are expected to perform at the launch.

Electronic dance music is a broad range of percussive electronic music genre made largely for nightclubs, raves, festivals and is popular among the whites.

The late Avicci, David Guetta and Martin Garrix are some of the celebrated international artistes in this genre.