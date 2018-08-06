Darikwa’s chances brighten

Tendayi Darikwa and Adam Chiksen’s chances of featuring for the Warriors in their next Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Congo next month have brightened as officials look to finalise the issuing of Zimbabwean passports for the duo.

BY Kevin Mapasure

Today a Zifa representative is expected to meet high-ranking government officials with a view to speeding up the process for the players based in Europe whom coach Sunday Chidzambga is keen to invite for camp ahead of the crucial qualifiers.

After the Congo match, Zimbabwe will play the Democratic Republic of Congo during the second week of October while their trip to Liberia come in the second week of November.

Zimbabwe currently top Group G, having won their first match against Liberia 3-0 in Harare following a Knowledge Musona hattrick, but the Democratic Republic of Congo also have the same number of points following their 3-1 win over Congo Brazaville. Both games were played in June last year.

There are a number of players that Chidzambga is keen to invite, among them Leyton Orient striker Macauley Bonne, Admiral Muskwe and Reading’s Andy Ronomhota.

Zifa will today submit Darikwa and Chiksen’s application forms, which are already filled in and from there, the association expects the process to be fast-tracked so that the two can be available for the match.

Warriors team manager Wellington Mupandare yesterday said that chances of Darikwa and Chiksen getting the required documents had improved considerably.

“We have received Darikwa and Chiksen’s application forms for passports. We will submit them today and wait for the response. The two have better chances of making it for the next match compared with others. They may be invited to come here as part of the process, so we will see whether they can come early or they may just come when camping starts so that they complete the process,” Mupandare said.

For the other players who are based in the United Kingdom that the coach may want to call, it doesn’t look likely that they can complete the process before next month’s match, but today’s meeting is also a boost for their chances.

Zifa has been trying for several months to get assistance in getting passports for the players, but the process has been moving at a snail’s pace.

Chidzambga had invited some of the players for the Cosafa Cup which was played in South Africa in June, but only defender Alec Mudimu made it for the trip.

On Saturday, Darikwa played the entire match in his team’s 1-1 draw in their opening match of the Championship league.

Chiksen also saw out the full match during his team’s 1-0 away win against Shrewsbury Town in England’s third-tier league.