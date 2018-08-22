Court grants Japajapa $100 bail

MDC Alliance activist Paddington Japajapa was yesterday granted $100 bail by Harare magistrate Ruramai Chitumbura in a case where he is being accused of inciting the political violence which rocked the capital on August 1.

By Tafadzwa Mutacha/Tinotenda Munyukwi

Japajapa is being charged with contravening section 36 of the Criminal Law (Codification and Reform) Act, Chapter 9:23 through incitement to commit public violence, a charge he denies.

The court also ordered him to report to the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) law and order section once a week and to surrender his passport.

The matter was remanded to September 4.

The State alleges that on July 31, Japajapa held a Press conference at a time election results were being announced by the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (Zec) and threatened to call for chaos, claiming the elections had been rigged.

Following the alleged incitement by Japajapa, MDC Alliance supporters violently stormed the city’s central business district in protest, leading to the destruction of property whose value is yet to be ascertained.

Japajapa was represented by his lawyer, Simon Simango.

In a related case, National Patriotic Front member Jim Kunaka, who is also facing similar charges of participating in public violence, was granted $200 bail by the same magistrate and the matter was also remanded to September 4.

Kunaka stands accused of conniving with MDC Alliance supporters who violently protested on August 1 against the delay in announcement of the presidential results by Zec.

Kunaka is also expected to surrender his passport and report to the CID law and order section every Friday.