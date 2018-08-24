Comedian unfazed by lukewarm show

AFTER staging a lukewarm debut one-man comedy show at Bulawayo Theatre at the weekend, award-winning jester Mandla da Comedian says he is unfazed by the response but was looking forward to upping his game in his forthcoming shows.

BY SINDISO DUBE

The show was also marred by poor sound quality which disturbed the performances of supporting acts Cal_Vin and Msizkay.

Mandla’s one-hour-long performance also had uninspiring dry patches.

Despite the false start, Mandla said he was looking forward to the future, and thanked the fans who supported his debut show.

“I thank everyone who helped me make this show, my team at Umahlekisa and also the fans who bought the tickets. Comedy is growing in a remarkable manner and with such support our industry will grow,” he said.

The comedian is already planning another one-man show in Harare, before taking his show around Zimbabwe.

“I am planning another show in Harare, and then I take the gigs around Zimbabwe and also international and regional gigs. All is in order and with the help and support I have been getting from everyone, I know we can pull this,” Mandla said.

Speaking on the recent Bulawayo show, Mandla said things generally went according to plan and he was happy with the outcome.

“I was happy with the outcome and also my first solo performance. I had a lot of burden on my back as I was in charge of almost everything backstage but it was a learning curve.

We learn and grow from our mistakes, but at the end of the day I am proud of myself for pulling such a show which doesn’t come easy,” he said.