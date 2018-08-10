Chitembwe praises Katsvairo

Caps United coach Lloyd Chitembwe has praised newly-signed forward Michelle Katsvairo’s hunger as they brace for a tricky Castle Lager Premiership tie against Black Rhinos at the National Sports Stadium tomorrow.

BY GARISH PHIRI

The Green Machine have struggled for goals and in their three matches so far in the second half of the season, where they have drawn blanks in all.

The burden of getting goals has been carried by John Zhuwawu, who has been crying out for a helping hand.

His striking partner, Simba Nhivi, who contributed five goals for the team has since left to join Ngezi Platinum Stars.

Caps United will be looking to benefit from Katsvairo’s pace as they look to collect more points in the second half of the season than they did in the first.

Chitembwe yesterday hailed the former Chicken Inn striker’s work rate at training and believes he will be a good addition to the team in their second half endeavours.

“What has been very good for us is having a player like Michelle (Katsvairo) already craving to play for us. That shows the amount of belief that these players have in this team,” he said.

“It’s a very big team and having a player like him showing that kind of desire is key. We are very lucky to have a player like him considering the technical ability, experience and intellect point in terms of application and understanding of the tactics.”

It is likely that Chitembwe will unleash his newfound star in tomorrow’s clash. Caps United have 32 points, while Black Rhinos have 29 points so far this season.

Rhinos have been boosted by their new sponsorship package, which will help improve the players’ welfare.

They also target a strong second half of the season.

Chitembwe is not underrating his opponents as they have had a good record in the past few games and have shown that they are a good side.

Despite losing a couple of players during the transfer window, Chitembwe is satisfied with the squad he has.

He also praised Black Rhinos coach Herbert Maruwa’s sterling work at Rhinos.

“Maruwa has done a very good job. Their position on the log does not lie. It’s a true reflection of the amount that he has put into the team. Well done to him and for us it’s a decent job and considering the fact that probably we are the team that has lost so many players over the last first half of the season,” Chitembwe said.

“It’s expected but when you lose players you try to come up, build on the cohesion and bring in players so that at the end of the day you stabilise performance and ultimately get results. I am very happy with what the boys have done so far.”