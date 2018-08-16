Bring it on: ED dares Chamisa

PRESIDENT-ELECT Emmerson Mnangagwa yesterday dared his opposition MDC Alliance counterpart Nelson Chamisa to prove the vote-rigging claims at the Constitutional Court (ConCourt), setting the stage for a bruising legal battle.
BY CHARLES LAITON
Chamisa last week filed an election petition challenging the presidential results at the ConCourt.
Mnangagwa, in his founding affidavit submitted to the ConCourt by his 12-member legal team, trashed Chamisa’s application, saying it was not bona fide, but simply meant to delay his inauguration as the duly-elected President and to also find an opportunity to make a political statement in court.
Mnangagwa also dismissed as false claims that the youthful opposition leader had won the just-ended presidential elections, adding Chamisa himself had conceded defeat in his papers before the same court.
“It is crucial to note an important admission made by the applicant (Chamisa), the schedule (which is in fact annexure D) that he refers to shows ‘… discrepancies between the votes announced by Zec [Zimbabwe Electoral Commission] and the actual tallies derived from V11 and V23 data’. In terms of the actual tallies derived from V11 and V23 data provided by applicant, he received 2 151 620 votes equating to 44,4% of the total votes cast and I received 2 455 559 votes, which equates to 50,7% of the votes cast. This is not correct, but even if it was, (which is denied) that would still be enough for me to win the election,” Mnangagwa said.
“… The applicant has not mounted this application for the bona fide purpose of setting aside the results of the presidential election conducted on July 30, 2018. Instead, the intention was to delay my inauguration as the duly-elected President of the Republic of Zimbabwe and to make political statements in court.
“This is apparent from the fact that the application does not comply with the rules of the honourable court and the Constitution. The honourable court must see through this stratagem and dismiss the application. In addition, the applicant must be censured for the grossly childish manner in which he prosecuted this application.”
Mnangagwa said Chamisa made unsubstantiated claims that he suffered overall prejudice of 345 784 votes due to “… polling station specific cases of voter intimidation, voter coercion and/or otherwise potential manipulation”.
The Zanu PF leader said there was nothing in Chamisa’s source documents to support any allegations of voter intimidation.
“In fact, the ‘expert’ in his own report first states that there was an overall prejudice of the applicant of 305 784 votes (which is denied) and then without explanation changes that number some few paragraphs later to 345 784 votes,” he said.
Mnangagwa further said Chamisa’s intention was to create doubt in the minds of people as regards the integrity of the process and, in so doing, “undermine the presumption of a due return contemplated by section 93 of the Constitution, without discharging the requisite onus and, invite condemnation of the court for resolving matters on the technical objections he had deliberately invited”.
Turning to Chamisa’s claims that the V11 forms had been tampered with and figures changed in favour of Zanu PF, Mnangagwa said the opposition leader did not provide proof to substantiate his claims.
“The application is premised on alleged mathematical anomalies which have no factual foundation. The lofty conclusions made by the applicant are unsubstantiated and completely unbelievable. The supposed experts, whose affidavits the applicant relies upon, do not help the court at all,” Mnangagwa said.
“The applicant makes bold and serious, yet unsubstantiated allegations of electoral fraud, criminal connivance in the alleged forgery or creation of non-existent votes. The principal allegations made are of a criminal nature. The threshold of proof is that of proof beyond a reasonable doubt,” he said, adding: “The primary and original entries are forms V11. These were made and verified by all candidates’ agents at the close of polling and posted outside each polling station. It was upon the applicant to place before the court complete and regular forms V11 for all the polling stations.
“The applicant thereafter had the duty to tabulate the totals and show that those do not conform to the totals entered in the forms V23 received at the National Command Centre. If the allegation is that the forms V11 relied upon by the 23rd respondent [Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (Zec)] were falsified, it must be shown that these differ from the applicant’s own forms V11 signed by all parties at the close of polling at each station.”
Mnangagwa further said the MDC Alliance leader ought to have filed an Electoral Court challenge seeking to reopen the ballot boxes for the purposes of verifying the figures as well as recounting, if his claims that the election was rigged were true.
“The suggestion that the evidence that is not now available will be subpoenaed by separate process is without legal foundation. Steps must have been taken immediately after the closure of polls and the sealing of the election residue to secure the same, and for the reopening thereof for the purpose of an election challenge,” he said.
“The specific provisions of the electoral law to this effect ought to have been invoked. They were not invoked for the obvious reasons that the applicant’s case being contrived, would be disproved by the unsealing and reopening of the election residue. The only court that can order the unsealing of an election residue by specific statutory sanction is the Electoral Court. There is no reason why it was not approached immediately after the declaration of the results in order to unseal the residue and preserve the evidence.”
The Zanu PF leader further said Chamisa had simply filed the court application to stage-manage an electoral fraud, and was merely attempting to draw sympathy from other opposition politicians, who were now allegedly withdrawing from the MDC and going back to their original parties.
“… The MDC Alliance is faced with imminent implosion and disintegration with each party leader taking away what they brought into the coalition and maintaining their original identities. The applicant’s former MDC-T is now firmly in the hands of eighth respondent (Thokozani Khupe) … the applicant has no original identity to revert to. He will be left in that event with no party, no name, no identity, no structures and, no members. He is desperate,” Mnangagwa said.
He said his nemesis would have a tough time to identify the alleged ghost voters, which the latter claims were allowed to vote when they were not eligible.
“The applicant suggests that people who were ineligible to vote were registered to vote, but makes no effort to show who those people are and where they can be found. This is startling, as the registration of non-citizens is a serious matter. The applicant makes reference to discrepancies which are ‘extrapolated’ to leave 650 000 voters missing.
Despite posting this number, the applicant fails to explain why it is that there is no corresponding large number of people that were turned away at the polling stations for not being registered,” Mnangagwa said.
“… The allegation ‘that returns were not posted at 21% of polling stations is one that makes a large part of the applicant’s case. It is also one that sounds, on the face of it, to be quite serious. It is also the one that informs another allegation that after elections, authorities tried to force polling agents to sign blank V11 forms, presumably to cover up for the missing ones.
“Unfortunately for the applicant, this allegation is based on a total and utter fabrication. The lie was started by one of applicant’s surrogates, a Mr David Coltart, who claimed on social media that his source was a report by the Zimbabwe Electoral Support Network (Zesn) … Zesn has disputed this claim.”
Mnangagwa further said he won the election because he had put in place strategies that worked in his favour as opposed to Chamisa, who chose to rely on people who attended his rallies, but did not vote for him.
“The MDC Alliance had no clear campaign message or strategy. It operated in auto blind mode … the applicant got intoxicated by crowd euphoria and conceived that there was only one possible outcome from the election. He boasted that not even a run-off was possible … he had promised his supporters in his campaign that he would quit politics if he lost to me. He was so consumed with self-confidence that he even pledged his sister to me if I got 10% of the vote,” he said.
The matter is yet to be set down for hearing.
Anonymous
It is common knowledge that the young and bubbling opposition leader is receiving bad advise from certain sources and all is meant to disrupt foreign funding to kickstart the battered economy so that they remain relevant in future Zimbabwen politics but alas this time it is not going to bear fruit ,the incoming administration will not be deterred by this unfortunate development which will expose them to the whole world and the electorate.
mark Longhurst
and you sign anonymous, coward ,just like your murderous leader,there is only one party thinking about the people, zanupf is just protecting 30 years of looting and its crooked army ,the world is smarter than Ngwenya ,watch your back, they take no prisoners.
eliasha
They now say in Africa if your hear screams of Rigging from the opposition parties it means they have lost an Election and for sure the young man was beaten hands down, poor Chamisa
Chiguvare S
Who will invest in a country with a government that butchers its people with guns. if you see investment coming to zimbabwe through the so called new dispensation, wake up. You are having a bad dream
Chris
If you believe that mnangagwa did not rig then you are very sick in the mind. We are tired of one person hired by ED responding to all stories using different psuedonyms. They think we are foolish.
Chibaba
I still haven’t seen in this report where the respondent is said to have proffered proof to back his response. I see more of a rhetoric of merely saying I deny the charges leveled against me. As such the onus will be on both parties to back their words with concrete evidence. To then quickly conclude that that the opposition leader is receiving bad advise is an understatement showing that the reader has just been excited by the legal jargon by the respondents without necessarily nailing the matter as they allege in their many sophisticated words. Those to whom this matter is addressed for determination are not laymen in this field to be fooled by mere words as is the case for most of us.
Wezhira Wezhara
The onus of prove that there was rigging lies with Chamisa at law my friend. An allegation must be supported by evidence not speculation and a person accused is not compelled to volunteer incriminating evidence. If Chamisa had the evidence of rigging why is he asking the court to compel ZEC to produce V11 forms by way of subpoena? Haana nyaya mupwere uyu and the Constitution should be changed not to allow childish characters to contest for President. Presidential candidates should be 50 and above.
shunguhadziurayi mangarayi
Your knowledge of what you are trying to say is very limited you better keep everything to yourself. ED never went to court accusing anyone of any wrong doing. So what evidence do you want him to produce when your street kid chanyiswa failed to do so while he is the aggrieved person. Further more if you know that those who will give determination are not laymen it makes better sense that you keep your comment than to pretend to know everything. If you feel you are fooled then it is only you and not most of us.
Joe Cool
Mnangagwa is a dangerous thug and Chamisa is a childish braggart. Take your pick – but either way, we ain’t going nowhere.
chimuti
You have nailed it.In this case I would rather go for the latter because in a few years to come he will be a mature leader.
Rashan D
Shut up and sit down Chiguvare. S you are the one dreaming. Nomatter what ED will be president and help Zim rise again. Even when you and your immature and foolish chamisa remain cynical you cant do anything about it except post comments on social media
A Teruth
Its so sad Chiguvare, the same Zimbabweans applauds the rigging of Mnangagwa but Mngagwa will enjoy life and the majority of people will live in poverty very sad in deed. l dont not know how people think? l think its because most Zimbabweans were born in poverty so we are used to it we think the way Zimbabwe is is the best, if those people like Elisha have a chance to go Diaspora and see infrastructure and how other countries are living they could change their minds. its not a matter of making Chamisa the President its a matter of us Zimbabweans, you will be deceived by Zanu PF to love it becauase they gave you a beast of cow or a car? can you think of your family, mostly propbably your old mother father etc they are suffering eating mugaiswa these world, its very sad, potholes everywhere l dont think a person who love Zanu pf is a normal person
shunguhadziurayi mangarayi
In fact a person who love mdc is the one who is not normal and does not have a vision. Failing to see the silly and foolish tactics being used by mdc to discredit ZANU PF through making people suffer. In actual fact ED was supposed to have filed a report with the supreme court for contesting an election on a very uneven ground because of sanctions which are meant to divert the peoples’ will in favour of mdc. But whatever the case we love our country and only ZANU PF has the people at heart saka tichiivhotera naPresident wedu.
chimuti
You have nailed it.In this case I would rather go for the latter because in a few years to come he will be a mature leader.
Farai Johnson Johnson Nhire
Chiguvare needs to open his or her eyes and watch closely current world afairs with regard to political but especially economic situation. The world has changed in that regard so much that The United States and the rest of the world is no longer the only game in town. So, proper investment is comming to Zimbabwe and i want to remind Chiguvare to keep watching this space. Britain knows these facts. Chamisa knows them too well and yet his mantra: Now Or Never.
s
so you think chinese will grow our economy. those guys are dealers like russians coming to buy our resourses at a cheap price. things we are to sell for a dollar to americans and the germanys we will sell at 20 cents. chiwengwa just went to russian to sell the great dyke for useless money to pay all the russians gave to zanu hefore elections. the problem you dont see is that zanu is richer than zimbabwe. all the 210 zanu mp aspirants get new cars while hospitals and police stuggle to get transport, mnangangwa at present and his family owns the makorokodza gold mines around midlands. mark my words fake economy growth will through the herald and zbc be told to us and fools like you will applaud. and come 2023 you and the rural folk will celebrate a bag of fertilezer beans, cooking, bag of rice while chiwengwa and his wife get fake tenders and the corrupt win the little russians and chines have given for the loot.
Barrister
What people (like the Ediots who have commented above) are failing to see is that the 30 July plebiscite failed to meet the free, fair & credible test which was a condition precedent for FDI into Zim. That will not happen at least for now & the foreseeable future. That AU & SADC have endorsed the election is neither here nor there. So my fellow compatriots, lets brace ourselves for another 5 years of the same old shit
khanda
Yes ED can make some changes, he is not going to be like Mugabe, then Chamisa would be growing up at the moment he doesn’t have timing
MADZIBABA
We wait and we wonder.Let the games begin.The Parties will have their chance in court.My single prayer is that the courts will treat this case with appropriate fairness and let justice prevail.ED and Chamisa must also listen to the courts and allow Zimbabwe to move on regardless of the outcome.
Eyes Open
Let the facts and evidence as and when presented by the MDC Alliance be evaluated by the ConCourt impartially and the nation will accept. As for the rest, it is all spin, misdirection and distraction. One is presumed innocent until proven guilty. But we also all know that if you go to 100 people accused by the law of serious crimes, based on facts, witnesses and evidence, 99 of them will insist they are innocent. It is what it is.
The beautiful ones are not yet born
I wish they would broadcast the court proceedings live on TV for everyone to see like they did in Kenya.
Tichingotonga Vachingovukura
Some of the comments on this platform display stupidity pf some opposition supporters. You expect defence lawyers to create evidence against themselves. We all know that Chamisa’s evidence to the media before the court application was designed to manipulate the public into civil disobedience and that evidence is very different from the one provided in the court application. We now see sum ignorant supporters celebrating Economic Sanctions against their lives just because Their party yakazvambaradzwa pama elections.
Anonymous
Shit !!!
Dzimbabwe
We pray that the courts will do their work unhindered
Anonymous
Let the courts decide there is no need of having this cold war. These newspapers are making their sales.
Tawananyasha
Ed like Mugabe must just go,they are past their prime,we are past the war times all they think of is killing either they kill people or the economy.
sekuru simba
Hapana kwatiri kuenda senyika, with the likes of General Dhibhiritating and other vultures surrounding Mudhara Ngwena, tiri pamahwani chaipo.
victor
TANETA NEZANU.WE ARE SUFFERING.THEY MUST GO
dj
Elections do not determine the economy. It is the level of civilization in the country. Why do people not ask the banks and employers to give them their money as and when they need it?
Simple
Change the Constitution and bar kids from dreaming to be presidents at 40 yrs even before they have never formally worked anywhere! Minimum age for aspiring presidential candidates 50 + 1 going froward.
Anonymous
We are tired of this Zanu party
Farai Johnson Nhire
These opposition people are good at cursing Mnangagwa for no reason. What makes you so sure Mnangagwa will not achieve anything when the five year term has not yet started? Mnangagwa’s failure can only be proved in 2023 after he has tried and failed, which is very unlikely though. This is the period we are about to enter. You cannot announce results of an examination which someone has not yet written yet simply because the results are not there.
One-one
Nhai veduwee. Muneshuwa here kuti ndizvo zvatakadzingira mwana wamisisi 40 yrs ago, zvatakazoita nezvatichiri kungoita nanhasi kutadza kuwirirana ON DEFINITION OF FAIR PLAY?! Until and unless the legitimate ‘cockpit crew’ for millennium democracy is ULTIMATELY allowed to replace the current traditional bla bla crop and rightly claim its due cockpit space in global political and economic leadership, familiar global upheavals shall keep on spreading like uncontrollable veld fires thereby tragically exposing the millennium historical turn of world affairs as global civilisation zenith, leaving global subsequent expectations of only worse to follow. I HOWEVER HAVE THE SOLE EXHAUSTIVE GLOBAL REMEDY. IN THE FORM OF COMPLETE REVERSAL OF WHAT OUR TODAY’S LAWYERS ARE TRAINED TO DO WITH DATA. IMAGINE IF THEY WERE TRAINED ONLY TO DELIVER IT AS IT IS? THE WORLD WOULD SURELY BE FAR MUCH BETTER PLACE TO LIVE IN,
truth
ED must just do the honourable thing & quit without wasting the nation’s time any further, trying to force himself on the people will never get him very far
g40
extended dambudziko save it for the courts until then speak to ur lawyers n not the media.prove top the courts l say to the courts!
Anonymous
lets wait for the court to judge.what we only need is god to protect and guide us,we are still 1 family ,backward never .we need a good zimbabwe
our economy should rise
Jola
Simple Stupid