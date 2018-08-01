Bosso to test DeMbare

Remodeled Dynamos immediately face a test of strength when they clash with rivals Highlanders at the weekend in a Premier Soccer League match following a busy period during the mid-season transfer window.

BY TAWANDA TAFIRENYIKA

The Glamour Boys had a disappointing first half of the campaign, which has seen them uncharacteristically hover just above the drop zone and currently sit on 13th place on the log standings with 22 points, just three points above Nichrut who occupy the last relegation slot.

They believe they are a club that should be fighting for honours at the top, but at this stage they are a massive 24 points behind log leaders FC Platinum.

Dynamos have overhauled their squad during the transfer window which closed yesterday − bringing on board veteran forward Kingston Nkatha, who has been plying his trade in South Africa to add bite to their attack which has been impotent, managing only 17 goals in 20 matches.

They have also roped in Munashe Kaseke, who has been playing in the United States while Denver Mukamba, whom they had loaned to Caps United, but has returned to the club where he is expected to play a huge role.

In addition, they successfully signed Brett Amidu on a loan deal and while Dynamos signed Tanaka Chinyahara, they could not register him because of limited slots.

To accommodate the new acquisitions, Dynamos had to sacrifice Valentine Ndaba and Tanaka Uswahwengavi.

With these acquisitions, Dynamos have been emboldened and freshened up, which has given them renewed hope as they seek to finish in a strong position.

The Harare football giants’ coach Lloyd Mutasa has vowed to give it a fight in the second half of the season where they target to collect the most points.

They have drawn twice against Chicken Inn and Shabanie Mine before losing 1-0 to Ngezi Platinum in their previous matches.

Their capacity will, however, be put to test on Sunday against a Highlanders side that still has mathematical chances of winning the biggest accolade in domestic football.

The Bulawayo giants sit on fourth place with 35 points after 20 rounds of matches.

After a spate of dreadful results which saw them falling to Bulawayo Chiefs, Platinum and Black Rhinos, Bosso responded by beating Herentals and Triangle in their last two matches.

Madinda Ndlovu and his men see the match against Dynamos as another opportunity to reignite their season.

While it looks like a fight for scraps for the traditional giants, it is likely to be fought in the true spirit of a big battle, albeit in their different ambitions. DeMbare want a strong finish that can lay the platform for a good start next term, but Bosso know they can whet their fans’ appetite once again with success over Dynamos, which if other results go their way can give FC Platinum and Ngezi Platinum Stars something to think about at the top.

Bosso came to Harare in the reverse fixture and emerged 1-0 victors and are aware another victory at Barbourfields will see them complete a double over their traditional rivals.

Fixtures

Saturday: Harare City v Mutare City (Rufaro), Chapungu United v Bulawayo Chiefs (Ascot), Bulawayo City v Platinum (Barbourfields), Yadah v Herentals, (NSS)ZPC Kariba v Triangle United (Nyamhunga)

Sunday: Caps United v Triangle (NSS) Highlanders v Dynamos (Barbourfields), Shabanie Mine v Chicken Inn, (Maglas) Ngezi Platinum v Nichrut (Baobab)