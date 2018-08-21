Bosso laying foundations

HIGHLANDERS assistant coach Mandla Moyo has reiterated that the club is currently laying the foundation to mount a serious title challenge in the next two years.

BY TERRY MADYAUTA

While they are looking to pick up as many points as possible in what is left of the season, Bosso believe the championship may not be within their reach this term as their priority is to build a team that can win it after two years.

After 22 rounds of matches the Bulawayo giants are fifth on the log table with 36 points, 16 points behind log leaders FC Platinum and Moyo is satisfied with the progress of their rebuilding process.

Boasting of a sterling home record, Bosso have lost three times this season and the former Bulawayo City mentor is dreaming of brighter days at Highlanders.

“We want to take each game as it comes and we want to collect as many points as possible,” he said.

“The objective of the club is clear, we are building a team that can compete and win championships in the next two or three seasons or so. We are preparing, so this year is just about preparing and so far so good, we are all happy with the progress and the determination which the boys have been showing each and every game since the beginning of the season.”

On Thursday they take an inform Chicken Inn at Baborfields Stadium in a potential thriller for the bragging rights of the City of Kings.

“Our next game is going to be very crucial, and I hope the boys will come to the party and get a set of maximum points. Perhaps the long lay-off had an impact on our performance against Nichrut but I hope that will not be the case when we play against Chicken Inn,” said Moyo.

Bosso have been impressive since the arrival of Madinda Ndlovu who bestowed his faith in building his squad around youngsters, which saw him offloading the likes of Simon Munawa, Eric Mudzingwa and Tendai Ndlovu.