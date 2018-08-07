BF battle off again

THE return leg of the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League between Highlanders and Dynamos set for Barbourfields Stadium in Bulawayo has been further postponed, as the league programme, which had been put on ice for two weeks, resumes at the weekend.

BY FORTUNE MBELE

The tie was cancelled together with the rest of the league games at the weekend preceding the harmonised elections that were held on July 30.

The matches were cancelled following disturbances in Harare, where at least seven people were killed following street protests over election results.

In fixtures released yesterday by the PSL’s competition manager Elisha Mandireva, the Highlanders and Dynamos’ match has once again been cancelled.

Contacted for comment yesterday, PSL spokesperson Kudzai Bare could only say: “The match has been postponed due to logistical issues.”

The two teams have been picked to face each other during the inauguration ceremony of President-elect Emmerson Munangagwa.

Both teams have already been informed that they will play as part of the programme for the inauguration ceremony.

League pacesetters FC Platinum will be travelling to Bulawayo to take on struggling Bulawayo City at Barbourfields Stadium on Saturday.

Bekithemba Ndlovu takes charge of Bulawayo City as acting head coach after Amini Soma-Phiri was fired following a string of poor results.

FC Platinum are on 46 points from 20 games and are two points ahead of title contenders Ngezi Platinum Stars, who host Nichrut at Baobab Stadium on Saturday.

The two platinum miners resume their title tussle as FC Platinum look to stem a poor run that has seen them fail to win their last three matches.

Ngezi, on the other hand, have regained their winning touch after having gone through a bad patch, where they lost four matches on the trot.

Chicken Inn, on 37 points, are away to struggling Shabanie Mine at Maglas Stadium on Sunday.

Caps United host Black Rhinos at Rufaro Stadium on Saturday, while Triangle hit the road to Nyamhunga Stadium for ZPC Kariba.

The Green Machine usually play their home matches at the National Sports Stadium, but this time, they have moved to Rufaro, presumably because of the inauguration ceremony, whose dates have not yet been announced.

The only other match to be played on Sunday features Yadah and Herentals at Rufaro.

Log anchors Mutare City Rovers are away to Harare City at Rufaro on Friday, while Chapungu host Bulawayo City at Ascot Stadium the following day.

After a two-week mid-season break, all the 18 clubs played three matches each before another two-week break due to the political situation in the country.

Highlanders and Dynamos will have to wait a little longer for the much-awaited return leg after the Bulawayo giants won 1-0 in Harare in April.

Fixtures

Friday: Harare City v Mutare City Rovers (Rufaro)

Saturday; Chapungu v Bulawayo Chiefs (Ascot), Caps United v Black Rhinos (Rufaro ), Bulawayo City v FC Platinum (Barbourfields), ZPC Kariba v Triangle United (Nyamhunga), Ngezi Platinum Stars v Nichrut (Baobab)

Sunday: Yadah v Herentals (Rufaro), Shabanie Mine v Chicken Inn (Maglas), Highlanders v Dynamos (Barbourfields) Postponed