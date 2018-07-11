Zanu PF activists in court over MDC Alliance posters

TWO Zanu PF youths from Gutu yesterday appeared in court for allegedly pulling down and tearing some MDC Alliance posters, while an elderly Zaka woman was arrested for allegedly committing a similar offence.

BY TATENDA CHITAGU

Taurai Savhaya (27) and Brave Tareverwa (37) from Vondo village under Chief Gutu were arraigned before Gutu magistrate,Victor Mahomad facing a charge of violating a section of the Electoral Act chapter 2:13 which makes it a criminal offence to damage an electoral poster.

They were granted free bail and the trial is set to continue on July 17 .

Prosecuting, Millicent Hazangwe said the two were caught pulling down and tearing posters of Gutu Central MDC Alliance candidate, Ernest Mandingo on July 5 and a report was made to the police, leading to their arrest.

In a related case, Lydia Rugede from Kungai Village in Ward 31 under Chief Nhema was arrested for defacing Zaka East MDC Alliance candidate and provincial chair, James Gumbi’s campaign posters at Benzi business centre on Sunday.

The matter (RRB number 3528803 and CR number 53/07/18) will be heard today at Zaka Magistrates Court.