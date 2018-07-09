Yadah pick up vital points

YADAH FC picked valuable maximum points away from home to get their fifth win of the season after edging Bulawayo Chiefs at Luveve Stadium yesterday.

BY FORTUNE MBELE

Bulawayo Chiefs . . . . 0

Yadah FC . . . . . . . . (1) 1

Leeroy Mavhunga converted from the spot in the 28th minute beating goalkeeper Winston Chiwetu after striker Ralph Matema was brought down inside the box by Andrew Tandi.

Hosts Chiefs, who were superior to the visitors for the better part of the game, missed a penalty in the 13th minute when skipper Gracious Muleya hit the upright after a Yadah defender handled inside the penalty box in a defensive mix-up. Yadah’s win took them to 21 points in 18 games and they host league pacesetters FC Platinum next.

Coach Thomas Ruzive said the victory was vital for his side.

“This is a good step for us as we start the second half of the season which is taking a new dimension as teams fight relegation and those at the top fight for the championship. It is going to be very tricky in this second half (of the season),” Ruzive said.

Financially-troubled Chiefs played a very weakened side after seven key players packed their bags to join other clubs. It could be worse for them with reports suggesting that four others are in the departure lounge..

Their coach Garthly Chipuka rued the missed opportunities by his side.

“We had better possession but the goals did not come and we also missed that penalty, so this was always coming,” Chipuka said.

Teams

Bulawayo Chiefs: W Chiwetu, S Nyahwa, M Mkolo, P Moyo, A Tandi, T Muzuva, G Muleya, F Matare, L Ndlela (D Chivandire, 83′), P Chikwende, C Makamba (A Musiyiwa, 61′)

Yadah FC: S Chimusoro, W Kalongoda, W Chakanyuka, J Dzingai, B Madzokere, E Karembo, B Mapfumo, J Sibanda (M Meleka, 74′), M Musiyakuvi, R Matema, L Mavhunga (J Chitereki, 88′)