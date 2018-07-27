Women’s exhibition opens next month

THE National Gallery of Zimbabwe (NGZ) has scheduled August 23 for the official opening of the Women’s Exhibition, which normally takes place during the first quarter of the year.

BY TAFADZWA KACHIKO

They will examine progress made by women over the past century.

In a statement, NGZ said slating the exhibition — running under the theme The E-Qualities of Women — for August was meant to recognise the heroism of women as the nation commemorates the National Heroes’ Day.

The NGZ said the exhibition was also meant as a show of solidarity with South Africa’s Women’s Month, with the late Winnie Madikizela-Mandela coming up for a role model at the occasion.

“The exhibition commences on August 23 with a private cocktail and opens to the public the following day. In a year where the prevalent theme has been Press for Progress, the exhibition focuses on qualitative contributions women have made in history. That’s also when we celebrate Heroes’ Day,” the statement reads.

NGZ said the exhibition, to be curated by Doreen Sibanda and Valerie Sithole, will recognise the heroism of women in the same manner men are celebrated.

“The exhibition has obtained new artworks from the likes of Dorcas Marikasi, Fungai Masango-Willard and Patricia Broderick, among others. The work featured herein will comment on perceptions and the dichotomous parity or disparity complex in gender relations through various media,” NGZ said.

“It’s geared to offer women a platform for expression, with the didactic elements that guide the audience through the developments women have contributed and envelopments that they have overcome.”

A series of events, including Artists Talk, a Curatorial Walkabout on August 29 and the Harare Conversations on the E-Qualities of Women on September 6, will be held free of charge.

The Ladies that Lunch slated on August 30 is set to bring together women from different disciplines and all walks of life to discuss pertinent matters in society.

Tickets for the event will be available at nationalgallery.co.zw.