We will rob the bank: Dynamos

DYNAMOS president Solomon Samanyandwe has vowed to rob the bank to acquire quality players, with highly-rated FC Platinum forward Nigel Papius as one of their targets for next season.

BY TAWANDA TAFIRENYIKA

The former Bantu Rovers striker has been loaned out to Shabanie Mine by the Zvishavane-based club.

Samanyandwe, appointed to the post a week ago, is a long-time admirer of the striker and revealed they would go to great lengths to try and bring the player to Harare. He believes the current team was devoid of quality players, which he claimed was the biggest undoing in their championship bid.

The Dynamos boss acknowledged their season has unstaffed, adding that their target was now a top-four finish.

“I strongly believe the team doesn’t have the right players. They lack quality and under the circumstances it’s difficult to judge the performance of the coach. Clearly, he (Lloyd Mutasa) doesn’t have the right players and it will be foolish to blame the coach if the team doesn’t perform to expectations,” Samanyandwe said.

The DeMbare boss said they were already looking forward to the next season.

“We are already looking ahead to the next season. I will try to help the team get the right players. We are going to break the bank. If you get say $50 000 from Net One, it’s not about going into the market and buying a bunch of average players. You just need two or so good players who can transform the team. I have been following Papius from FC Platinum since he was at Bantu Rovers. He is one of the best forwards in domestic football and I can assure you we will break the bank to bring players like him on board. We want the team to challenge for honours next term,” Samanyandwe added.

The Dynamos president, who acts as the link between the Dynamos board of directors and the executive, promised to help in the mobilisation of resources for the team.

He also stressed that he wanted to see stability restored at Dynamos.

“The most important thing is to ensure there is stability in the team. There is not going to be interference any more from outside the executive in the running of the team’s affairs. The team is run by the executive and my job will be to attend to issues brought forward by the executive. Infighting and bickering should now be a thing of the past. We need to mobilise resources for the team and secure quality players and this can only be possible if there is stability in the team,” he said.

Dynamos are seeking to beef up the team during this transfer window period and have been trying to mend their relationship with some of their players that include Cameroonian striker Christian Ntouba, who left the country over the club’s failure to remunerate him on time.

They also have been in talks with FC Platinum in a bid to lure back unsettled midfielder Brett Amidu who is on a loan. The July transfer window closes on Tuesday.

The Glamour Boys have lost eight of the 20 games they have played and have so far dropped seven points from the three games in the second half of the season. At the weekend, they lost to Ngezi Platinum Stars following draws against Shabanie and Chicken Inn.

They have 22 points in the bag and are a massive 24 points behind log leaders FC Platinum.