Two Esigodini gold dealers caged for violence

TWO suspected gold dealers based in Esigodini, Matabeleland South province appeared in court last Friday facing public violence charges after they allegedly attacked their rivals over gold mining claims in the area.

BY SILAS NKALA

Busani Magutshwa (37) and Sifelani Chinguru (40), both of Habane township in Esigodini were not asked to plead to public violence charges when they appeared before Esigodini magistrate, Tawanda Muchemwa.

They were remanded in custody to July 26 for trial.

Prosecutor Jefter Nyikadzinashe told the court that between July 18 and 20 this year, the accused incited their teams to destroy window panes, asbestos sheets and vehicles belonging to their rivals.

They also allegedly attacked their rivals using machetes, leading to their arrest.