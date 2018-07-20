Stage set for choral festival

THE stage is set for this year’s edition of the annual two-day choral festival that roars into life today with the curtains coming down on Saturday at its ceremonial home, Zimbabwe College of Music (ZCM) hall in Harare.

BY WINSTONE ANTONIO

ZCM executive director, Rachel Jera-Chigwanda told NewsDay Life &Style yesterday that the festival, which is in its fourth year, has become a permanent springboard for developing local talent.

“The choral festival has continued to develop talent and unite choirs from diverse fields, providing an interaction platform. As a way of promoting choral music in the country, we extended invitations to primary and high schools, churches and communities interested in the competition,” she said.

“The main drive of the festival is for choristers to share ideas as well as learn from each so as to improve their skills. We are expecting about 10 primary and 12 secondary schools tomorrow (today) and seven church choirs on Saturday.”

Jera-Chigwanda said ZCM was committed to hosting the choral music festival in line with the college’s vision.

“As always, we promise a bigger and better festival from the previous editions,” she said.

She said for the high school category, the choirs will perform the song Nhakayoupenyu composed by C Tamburayi while those in the primary school category will perform Toimba Nemufaro Tichitenda composed by George Tamisa and in the church category, they will sing to Kubatana Kwevaimbi also composed by Tamisai.

The winning choirs at the festival will sing their way to the bank for prize money that is accompanied by floating trophy and certificates.