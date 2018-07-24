St Emmo drops debut video

AFRO-FUSION artiste Emmerson Mnangagwa (Junior) — popularly known as St Emmo in music circles — has released his first music video for the song, Love Default, taken from his eight-track album, Abstratica.

BY CALVIN MAHACHI

St Emmo told NewsDay Life & Style that the video was a stepping stone to greater things in his musical career.

“I am excited and I hope it’s going to open more doors, more opportunities and I hope people will see why I am

creating a different sound and a different visual aspect, compared to the normal commercial sound and visuals we see on television,” he said.

St Emmo, who has worked with artistes including Hope Masike and Victor Kunonga, said he was confident that his contribution had the capacity to transform the whole complexion of the music industry.

“I am still getting there and it’s a journey. I am trying to do something different and I see myself as a pioneer and would like to help shape the industry into a professional industry because I feel a lot of people don’t take the industry seriously,” he said.

“With the reception the video got, I see this time being an opportunity of moulding the industry into what it’s supposed to be so that it is recognised at an international level.”

He said the video, which is already playing on YouTube, would soon be on local television.