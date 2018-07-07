Poor Chevrons suffer another defeat

ZIMBABWE suffered another defeat in their last match of their T-20 tri series involving Australia and Pakistan, succumbing to a five-wicket loss to the former at Harare Sports Club yesterday.

by Kevin Mapasure

The hosts lost all matches in the round robin with the two touring nations setting up for tomorrow’s final.

Yesterday though Zimbabwe gave it a good fight with the match experiencing a gripping finish as Australia chased the winning target of 152 runs which they achieved with a ball to spare.

Going into the final over, which was bowled by Donald Tiripano, Australia needed seven runs and it was anybody’s game at that moment.

Tiripano started off with two wides and the tourists held a firm grip on the match.

He did come back with good deliveries where Australia only yielded singles but the penultimate delivery was hit for a four and it was over.

Glen Maxwell (56) hit a half century after facing 38 balls while Travis Head made 42.

Marcus Stoinis and Ashton Agar guided Australia home.

Blessing Muzarabani took 3 for 21 while Tiripano and Wellington Masakadza had one scalp each.

This all after Zimbabwe had won the toss and electing to bat first.

They got off to the worst possible start when they lost Cephas Zhuwao for a duck at the bowling Billy Stanlake caught behind.

Zimbabwe were further reduced to 21 for 2 after skipper Hamilton Masakadza was bowled by Richardson for 13.

Once again it was Solomon Mire holding things together for Zimbabwe as he went on to make 63 off 52 balls.

His half century featured five fours and two sixes.

Peter Moor contributed 30 runs from 29 balls before he became Richardson’s second victim.

There was little else with Tarisai Musakanda making 12 while Malcolm Waller had a six ball 13 .

Former skipper Elton Chigumbura only made two, while debutant Brendan Mavuta and Wellington Masakadza were not out for six and three respectively.

Andrew Tye was the pick of the bowlers for Australia with 3 for 28 while Stanlake took two wickets.