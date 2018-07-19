Percussionist eyes council seat

BULAWAYO-based acclaimed percussionist and Drums of Peace founder Lewis Ndlovu has thrown his hat into the political arena as an independent candidate for Ward 7 in Makokoba.

BY SHARON SIBINDI

Ndlovu told NewsDay Life & Style yesterday that he was not leaving the arts industry for politics because art was in his blood.

“Art is in my blood. I might be a politician as a councillor, but I choose not to view it in that way. I will work for the people in my community and unite them and love them like the way I love art,” he said.

The globetrotting artiste, however, said he will make sure he does not stay long away from home during some of his international tours as he will have to answer the call of duty.

“I like to be home and in my touring, I will make sure that I do not go away for longer periods and that has been my way of doing things,” he said.

Ndlovu has taken part as a percussionist at the Rooftop Promotions play, Lamentations @ 12 written by Getrude Munhamo and directed by Daves Guzha, featuring Dalma Chivereva.

Recently, he scooped third prize at the African Drum Festival held in Ogun State, Lagos in Nigeria.