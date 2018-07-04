Patsime Trust, WiPSU join hands on election film

AS the election euphoria grips the nation, theatre organisation Patsime Trust, which uses performing arts to lobby and advocate against various social ills in communities, has partnered with the Women in Politics Support Unit (WiPSU) for the production of Bonjwani and Mthombeni Go to Vote, an hour-long film.

BY WINSTONE ANTONIO

In an interview with NewsDay Life & Style yesterday, the writer and director of the film, Jasen Mphepo, said the comical film is meant to raise awareness on the Bill of Rights.

“The project is part of WiPSU’s efforts towards raising awareness on the disparities that exist among women and men and their impact towards the access to public services.

“The production is aimed at promoting civic engagement in order to empower citizens and community groupings to participate in the planning, implementation and monitoring of the service provision mechanisms,” he said.

“The production focuses on the importance of raising awareness on citizen rights, entitlements and responsibilities, so that women and girls can be able to demand and contribute to improved quality, efficiency and effectiveness of the delivery of public services in their communities.”

Mphepo said the project was also meant to provide a portal for knowledge-sharing of public service delivery, constitutional rights as well as highlighting the challenges faced in the absence of adequate public service delivery by women and girls in remote communities in Zimbabwe using film.

The cast of the film, which is set in a rural area, is Nash Mphepo, who features as Bonjwani, Caroline Mashingaidze as Amai Bonjwani and George Tanjani, aka Jiggaz, who plays character Mthombeni.

Patsime Trust has produced several productions ranging from short films to drama series such as Suburb ‘D’, short film Mudiwa, Pfuma, Paradzai and Consequences, soap New Dawn, and a full length feature film 831, among others.