Ocean evaporates

DYNAMOS are increasingly getting frustrated by their captain Ocean Mushure’s continued misdemeanours after he again failed to turn up at training yesterday despite his assurances to the club management.

BY TAWANDA TAFIRENYIKA

The left-back, who has not been training with the team for a whole month now, in protest over unpaid signing on fees and allowances, had promised the club’s leadership that he will resume work yesterday while his issues are looked at.

However, team manager Richard Chihoro confirmed Mushure did not pitch up for training yesterday when the team resumed their programme ahead of a weekend clash against Chicken Inn.

Chihoro said his issue was now a major concern as they were looking to beef up the team during this transfer window which opened on Monday.

“He didn’t attend training today (yesterday). We have not been able to get in touch with him. The situation is becoming difficult for us because we want to plan for this transfer window,” Chihoro said.

Mushure claims to be owed a total of $24 900 in signing-on fees dating back to 2016 and winning bonuses from last season by the club.

Dynamos have already lost Raphael Manuvire, who asked to be released and they are reportedly chasing after former Hobro IK midfielder Tanaka Chinyahara to replace him.

The Harare giants have also sounded out Cameroonian striker Christain Ntouba Epoupa in a bid to woo him back to the club.

Epoupa called it quits at the start of the season due to frustration as Dynamos reneged on their promise to pay him his dues.

However, with the new administration led by banker, Isiah Mupfurutsa now in place, efforts have been made for reconciliation.

The Cameroonian top scored for the Glamour Boys last term with 12 goals in a season in which they were unfortunate to be beaten to the title by FC Platinum on the very last day of the league programme to finish in second place.

Dynamos host Chicken Inn at Rufaro Stadium on Sunday as the second half of the season resumes after a two week break.

The premier league has set a 2pm kick-off for all matches on Saturday, to avoid a Fifa World Cup counter-attraction with the Sunday matches all starting at 3pm.

Fixtures:

Saturday: Harare City v Caps United (Rufaro), FC Platinum v ZPC Kariba (Mandava), Herentals v Ngezi Platinum (National Sports Stadium).

Sunday: Mutare City Rovers v Nichrut (Vengere), Dynamos v Chicken Inn (Rufaro), Black Rhinos v Highlanders (National Sports Stadium), Bulawayo Chiefs v Yadah (Luveve), Triangle United v Shabanie Mine (Gibbo), Chapungu v Bulawayo City (Ascot).