NGZ invites women artists to E-quality exhibition

THE National Gallery of Zimbabwe (NGZ) has invited female artists to take part in the E-quality of Women exhibition running between August 2 and September 10 in Bulawayo.

BY SHARON SIBINDI

The exhibition seeks to explore challenges faced by women artists in the country and the role they play in promoting societal cultural values.

NGZ assistant curator for Bulawayo, Clifford Zulu, said the exhibition was envisaged to also offer an opportunity to reflect on the qualities that constitute women from a variety of perspectives.

“All over the world, there is a great deal of engagement on the role, representation and obstacles for women and the National Gallery of Zimbabwe is taking the opportunity to invite artists to create work that speaks to these issues. The open call for the exhibition will close on July 20,” he said.

“The artworks should illuminate unspoken words, emotional states, sufferings and elations. They are presenting topical issues from the Zimbabwean perspective such as cultural suppression, patriarchy, matriarchy, female genital mutilation, physical and emotional abuse, inheritance and economic dependency, inequality, lack of empowerment and social marginalisation.”

Zulu said the successful artworks should be relevant and speak to the issues espoused in the curatorial brief and the artwork selection should be from the works of both local Zimbabweans and those living abroad.

“The projects from emerging and practising artists should be work that contributes to the ongoing dialogue about women and their contemporary art practices within lens based arts or puts a new perspective on historical work,” he said.

The projects should push artists’ practice in new and interesting directions. All the documents should be in PDF format.”