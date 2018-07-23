Ngezi close in on FC Platinum

IT was perhaps disappointing that such a fabulous match had to be settled by a prosaic header.

BY TAWANDA TAFIRENYIKA

DYNAMOS……..……. (0) 0

Ngezi Platinum……..(1) 1

Godknows Murwira and Michael Charamba were the architects and right-back Kelvin Bulaji the executioner.

Murwira curled a brilliant freekick in added minutes of the first half which drew a fine save from goalkeeper Simbarashe Chinani to go out for a corner kick.

Charamba then delivered a wonderful curling effort in the danger zone and an alert Bulaji rose unchallenged to plant a firm header into the nets to silence the Dynamos faithful.

The win by Ngezi became the first for the Mhondoro-based side against Dynamos in Harare since they won promotion into the top-flight league.

With log leaders, FC Platinum, having stuttered to a goalless draw against Caps United at Mandava Stadium, Tonderai Ndiraya’s men were the major beneficiaries of that stumble as they closed the gap between them and the log leaders to just two points.

For a team that had lost four matches on the trot before last week’s victory over Triangle, this was a welcome result for Ngezi.

Yet it was Dynamos who had been dominant as they took the game to their opponents with some fine raids.

Gift Saunyama missed an opportunity three minutes into the match, shooting tamely at goalkeeper Nelson Chadya.

The home team had goalkeeper Chinani to thank after he denied Murwira with a classy stop following a long range thunderous shot.

In the second half, Dynamos regained control in the second half, with Ngezi seemingly on the back foot.

The Glamour Boys threatened with some dangerous raids, but were denied by some stoic defending from Ngezi.

Ndiraya was pleased with the victory, but said he was not happy with the way his charges had applied themselves.

“I am satisfied by the result, but not the performance. We lacked the fluidity that we are known for, but in the end what is important is the three points. We have covered some ground in reducing the gap between us and the log leaders.

We had gone for a four-game losing streak before our victory over Triangle and to win against Dynamos for the first time in Harare is satisfying. Last year, we thought we had won the match, but we lost it,” Ndiraya said.

Dynamos coach Lloyd Mutasa blamed his lads for the defeat.

“We conceded what I think was a simple goal from a corner kick, head level and we allowed our opponents to take it, that was the difference. But I still think we can achieve our objective. We set ourselves a target to be the best team in the league in the second half of the season. We have played three matches and there are still 14 to go and we will fight for the three points,” he said.

Teams

Dynamos: S Chinani, P Dube, P Makaha, M Machazane, (J Tigere 72’), G Mukambi, B Moyo, G Saunyama, C Kapupurika,( T Macheke 74’), E Mandiranga, M Mukumba, V Kadonzvo (W Mutasa 72’)

Ngezi Platinum: N Chadya, T Chipunza, L Chakoroma, K Bulaji, M Mushonga, S Owusu (C Augusto 72’), W Mukanga (X Moyo 77’), M Charamba (J Ngulube 90’), T Mabvura, F Mukarati, G Murwira