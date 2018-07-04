MSU donates to Gweru Hospital paediatric unit

Midlands State University (MSU) marketing department last week donated goods to Gweru General Hospital’s paediatric ward as part of the institution’s corporate social responsibility programme.

BY Stephen Chadenga

The goods worth $2 000, included bed sheets, food, clothing and children’s toys. MSU marketing management department chairperson, Miriam Mugwati said the responsibility to equip public hospitals could not be the sole responsibility of government.

She said the donation was expected to help mothers when their children are admitted at hospital.

“The responsibility to capacitate public hospitals cannot be left to government alone,” Mugwati said.

“It is everyone’s responsibility both corporate and individuals to assist in improving healthcare facilities because these are the institutions that provide affordable healthcare to all residents.”

Acting Gweru Provincial Hospital medical superintendent, Tendai Chandaengerwa said the donation would go a long way in enhancing health service delivery at the institution. “This is a rapidly growing place and that also means that the numbers of people who come and get service is ballooning and yet the resources are constrained,” he said.