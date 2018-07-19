Mnangagwa back in ‘tricky’ Mutare

President Emmerson Mnangagwa is back in Manicaland province tomorrow, where he is expected to address a Zanu PF campaign rally in Mutare, hardly a week after his arch-rival, MDC Alliance presidential candidate Nelson Chamisa addressed a bumper crowd at Sakubva Stadium last Saturday.

BY KENNETH NYANGANI

Mnangagwa will address supporters at Mutare Aerodrome, an open space less than 4km from the stadium.

Zanu PF Manicaland provincial secretary for administration Kenneth Saruchera said the party was expecting over 30 000 supporters to attend the rally.

He said Mnangagwa was expected to address issues affecting Manicaland, such as the revival of industries.

“We are assuring our President that we are going to welcome him in our thousands. We are expecting over 30 000 of our supporters and the President is going to address the issues that affect the province,” Saruchera said.

Mnangagwa has visited the province more than others since he took over from former President Robert Mugabe last November.

Only last week, Mnangagwa visited St Noah Apostolic Church in Marange, where he addressed thousands of pilgrims.